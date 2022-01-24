Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:38:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials involves collecting information regarding various potential drug entities, formulating their design, followed by planning and pre-clinical trials execution.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials involves collecting information regarding various potential drug entities, formulating their design, followed by planning and pre-clinical trials execution. It helps in saving time, cost, and human efforts in the drug developmental process.

The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market" is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 23.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors. The market growth primarily attributes to the rising demand for reducing the cost of novel drug discovery and their production. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence is significantly increasing, as faster, efficient, and cost-effective drug discovery is gaining momentum amongst the pharmaceutical industry stakeholders.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The research report, "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2021," states that the burgeoning volume of data generated by the molecule screening processes & preclinical studies is another crucial factor fueling the adoption of artificial intelligence, thereby propelling the market growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Have positively impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

With the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, the pharma and biotech companies have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence to enhance precision and speed in drug development. The pandemic has set the stage for massive investments toward fast development and trials of drugs.

Moreover, the adoption of artificial intelligence helps in offering a high level of precision to the complicated and time-consuming discovery phase in the drug development process, thereby leading to faster development of drugs and lower failure risk.

Market Segmentation

Oncology Dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market with largest share

Based on the Therapeutic Application, the market bifurcates into Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease, Nervous System Disease, Respiratory Disorder, Metabolic Disorder, Immunologic Disease, and Infectious Disease. Of these segments, Oncology acquired the largest share of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market in the previous few years.

AI helps in the early detection of cancer. Personalized medicine is necessary for the treatment of cancer as cancer treatments may vary for every patient. Thus, AI identifies genetic mutations, which further help oncologists design effective personalized medicine for cancer patients. Hence, these aspects aid the overall market growth cites MarkNtel Advisors in their research report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2021".

Contract Research Organization (CROs) to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market During the Forecast Period.

Based on the End-User, the market segments into Biopharmaceutical Industry, Contract Research Organization (CROs), and Academic Institutes & Research Centers. For improving drug discovery and clinical trials, the end-users such as biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic institutions are assimilating AI-enabled solutions. However, Contract Research Organization (CROs) is likely to capture significant share of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period.

The segment growth owes to the increasing demand for maintaining the facility workflow and rearranging the work for enhancing the quality of work. AI-enabled solutions in the CROs are gaining popularity, thereby catalyzing the overall demand for drug discovery and clinical trials.

Regional Landscape

North America Attained the Largest Market Share

The region's growth attributes to the high patient acceptance for advanced technologies and growing positive perception of AI amongst businesses. It further propels by the presence of the substantially large and well-established healthcare industry. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of integrating AI in the drug discovery process contributes to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market growth in the region.

Mounting Technological Advancement to Propel the Market Growth

Burgeoning technological advancements like AI, 4K Imaging, and IoT (Internet of Things) have resulted in surging the demand for integrating these high-end technologies in the healthcare industry. AI helps provide patient-centric treatment, better diagnostic services, and accurate decision-making, thereby recognizing errors in the current situations and providing better alternatives in complex scenarios. Hence, AI technology is likely to encourage the growth of the Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market.

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Hamper the Market Growth.

One of the most prominent challenges in the drug discovery phase is patient health. Dynamic activities interpret information about the documented effects of drugs and anticipate their side effects, which might be a major market restraint. Besides, lack of skilled staff and inadequate datasets for drug discovery & developments are other crucial factors likely to impact the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading industry players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials market are Accutar Biotechnology, Ardigen, Atomwise Inc., AiCure, LLC, Berg LLc, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Biovista, Cyclica Inc., Symphony Innovations, and GNS Healthcare.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market?

2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how they perform in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market study?

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Glossary

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Start-up Ecosystem

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market

5. Expert Verbatim- Interview Excerpts of 10 industry experts

6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.1.1. By Revenues

6.2. Market Share & Analysis

