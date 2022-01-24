Global Reproductive Genetics Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:35:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- Reproductive Genetics is the branch of science that deals with the relationship between reproduction and genotype. It involves various tests and procedures to offer needful information about the probabilities of having a child in case of any specific



Reproductive Genetics is the branch of science that deals with the relationship between reproduction and genotype. It involves various tests and procedures to offer needful information about the probabilities of having a child in case of any specific genetic disorder. Moreover, Reproductive Genetics further help predict & prevent genetic disorders during reproductive procedures.

The "Global Reproductive Genetics Market" is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors. The market growth primarily attributes to molecular diagnostics and rising awareness regarding genetic testing & screenings. With technological advancements, genetic tests are gaining excellent popularity in reproductive procedures.

The research report, "Global Reproductive Genetics Market Analysis, 2021," depicts a deep-dive market analysis of market statistics, including regional & country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR & market share of different segments, competitive benchmarking, and key market drivers & restraints.

COVID-19 Outbreak Negatively Impacted the Global Reproductive Genetics Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the governments of different nations enforcing strict movement restrictions and the shutdown of clinics. During this time, consumers shifted their preferences toward tele consulting to avoid the risk of getting infected.

Additionally, the shortage of skilled human resources, infrastructure, and logistic issues also affected the overall healthcare system. The situation worsened further due to reduced access & decline in genetic testing globally owing to the extended lockdown in all regions.

However, reproductive genetic testing companies incorporated several measures, including supply chain centralization, to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic. Hence, the market shall regain its usual pace and attain significant growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Career Screening Dominated the Global Reproductive Genetics Market with Largest Share

Based on the Procedure Type, the market bifurcates into Carrier Screening, Pre-Natal Screening, Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing, and Infertility Genetic Testing. Among these segments, Carrier Screening accounted for more than 50% of the market share in the previous few years and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Carrier Screening is a type of genetic test carried out on patients with a higher risk of passing on the genetic disorder to their children. The increased risk of genetic mutations and the wide-range utility of genetic testing at an early stage are the prime aspects that contributed to the adoption of Carrier Screening procedures.

Aneuploidy Captured the Significant Share of Global Reproductive Genetics Market

Based on the Application, the market divides into Aneuploidy, Structural Chromosomal Abnormality, and Single Gene Disorder. The Aneuploidy segment captured around 40% share of the Global Reproductive Genetics Market in the previous year. Most aneuploidies are considered lethal, claims experts. Additionally, their most common form is trisomy, present in 0.3% of all live births. Most cases of Aneuploidy result in miscarriage. Hence, the need for reproductive genetic consultation is significantly high in the cases of Aneuploidy, thereby propelling the overall market growth.

North America Attained the Highest Share of the Global Reproductive Genetics Market

Globally, North America acquired around 38% share of the Global Reproductive Genetics Market in the previous year. The U.S. remained the most dominating country in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the presence of full-fledged operational units of conglomerate market players in the region is helping in the establishment of various start-up companies. Additionally, the several technological innovations of these players also propel the Global Reproductive Genetics Market

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance for Genetic Testing and Screening

The growing literacy rate has led to a surge in the understanding levels regarding personal genomic risk, thereby impacting the public attitude and interest of the population globally. Furthermore, the rising public participation in personal genomics activities, including research and genomic services, has also fueled public awareness & understanding regarding genetics. Moreover, several educational programs run by the government and the emergence of direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing in the last few years have boosted the genomic healthcare knowledge among the population.

Stringent Regulations & Norms to Restrain the Market Growth

Various regulatory bodies worldwide restrict the use of reproductive genetics tests as the subsequent rise in uptake of Pre-Natal testing is likely to surge the incidence of abortions. Therefore, professional organizations, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), International Society for Pre-Natal Diagnosis, U.S. National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC), and the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, have set up a few guidelines to limit the use of non-invasive Pre-Natal testing to pregnant women at high risk of chromosomal aneuploidies, thereby likely to hinder the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading industry players in the Global Reproductive Genetics market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific SE, Natera Inc., BGI Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PerkinElmer, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and QIAGEN NV.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the Global Reproductive Genetics Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Reproductive Genetics Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Global Reproductive Genetics Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Reproductive Genetics Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Reproductive Genetics Market

5. Global Reproductive Genetics Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Global Reproductive Genetics Market Hotspot & Opportunities

7. Global Reproductive Genetics Market Trends & Developments

8. Global Reproductive Genetics Research and Development Activities

9. Global Reproductive Genetics Market Regulations, By Region

9.1. The US

9.2. EU

9.3. Germany

9.4. France

9.5. The UK

