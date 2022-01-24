Dental Turbine Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:24:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dental Turbine Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Dental Turbine Market studied is expected to project the growth by a CAGR of 15.56 % over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 has led to unprecedented effects not only on the economy but also on society and the dental care sector. As dentistry is one of the high contact industries and strict guidelines of social distancing have to be followed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Many dental clinics remained standstill during early 2020. Further, in March 2020, American Dental Association (ADA) had issued guidelines to postpone elective dental procedures like aesthetic dental procedures, routine dental cleaning, etc., and to provide only emergency or urgent care services. Later on, since the economy has begun to recover from the pandemic, the dental practices in terms of patient volume have started to rebound and thus eventually the demand for dental turbines. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the dental turbine market.



The studied market growth is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising demand for aesthetic dental procedures, the growing burden of dental diseases, and technological advancements in dental turbines. The trend for aesthetic dental procedures like teeth whitening, gum contouring, dental implants, 3D printing has been increasing both in developed and developing countries. The growing burden of dental diseases also drives the market. Oral diseases are the most serious health and economic burden. According to the National Library of Medicine, July 2019 article on Oral diseases, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and tooth decay are the most prevalent oral diseases globally. Moreover, the World Health Organization article, March 2020, reported that periodontal diseases i.e. gum diseases are very common and affect 10% of the global population.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114578



The technological advancement in the dental turbine segment continues to drive the growth of the market. With advancements in technology such as electric handpieces, automatic torque control in air-driven handpieces, and the usage of metal and the Internet of Things, dentists may now use technology for more efficient working. Thus, concerning with above-mentioned facts, the dental turbine market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period.



Although dental turbines have been widely used and are expected to show growth with the rising burden of dental procedures, the high cost associated with procedure and device, and the presence of alternative methods like laser techniques can hamper the growth of the dental turbine market.



Key Market Trends



High-Speed Dental Turbine Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



High-speed dental turbines are the precision instrument that is used in almost every specialty in dentistry. The high-speed dental turbines cut the tooth without heat, pressure, or vibration and help in the removal of tooth tissue rapidly and efficiently. The air-driven high-speed turbine rotates around 200,000-800,000 rpm. Dentists are increasingly using high-speed dental as they have incorporated air or air-water coolant ports in them which improves cooling efficiency and thus ultimately reducing chances for pulp injury. With the increasing use of dental turbines as basic dental instruments in dentistry and also the high prevalence of oral disease around the world, the demand for high-speed turbines is expected to surge, to decrease the procedural time.



Further, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, reported that about 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases worldwide. Also, it estimates that globally around 2.3 billion people and more than 530 million children suffer from dental cavities in primary teeth. Thus, due to the increasing number of affected people and adoptions by the dentist for high-speed turbines to increase the procedural speed, the high-speed dental turbine segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America with its very well-developed and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, is expected to dominate the dental turbine over the forecast period.



The high awareness for oral health hygiene among the people in Canada and the United States contributes to more visits to the dentist, contributing to the growing demand for dental turbines. Further, according to the Dental Care 2018 Report by Statistics Canada, released in September 2019, a total of 74.7% (72.1% males and 77.1% of females )of Canadians visited the dentist in 2018. Moreover, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, September 2020 report, 64.9% of adults above 18 years in the United States, visited the dentist for cleaning and examination purposes in the year 2018.



Furthermore, an increasing trend of cosmetic dentistry in the United States of America is expected to drive market growth. Most Americans believe that a beautiful smile creates a positive influence on personality. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) Survey Report, 2018, each American spent about USD 5000 on cosmetic procedures, and 26% of patients seeking cosmetic dental procedures were of 40-49 years of age. This rising trend of cosmetic dental procedures makes the North American market an attractive place. Thus, a large base of dental patients and dental visits are expected to boost in demand for dental turbines in the region.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114578



Competitive Landscape



The Dental Turbine market is moderately competitive with several global and regional players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The high prevalence of tooth decay, rising demand for aesthetic dental procedures in both developed and developing countries, and technological advancement in dental turbines contribute largely to attract new players in the industry over the forecast period. Some of the major players of the market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc, Nakanishi Inc, W&H Group, B.A. International and Bien Air.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Aesthetic Dental Procedures

4.2.2 Growing Burden of Dental Diseases

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Dental Turbines

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Procedure and Device

4.3.2 Presence of Alternative Methods

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Air Driven Turbine

5.1.2 Electric Driven Turbine

5.1.3 Hybrid Air-Electric Driven Turbine

5.2 By Turbine Speed

5.2.1 High-Speed Turbine

5.2.2 Low-Speed Turbine

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Dental Clinics

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sinol Dental Ltd.

6.1.2 Morita Group

6.1.3 DentalEZ Inc.

6.1.4 Kavo Dental Excellence

6.1.5 Dentsply Sirona, Inc

6.1.6 Bien Air

6.1.7 Nakanishi Inc

6.1.8 Guilen Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co Ltd

6.1.9 W&H Group

6.1.10 BA International

6.1.11 The Yoshida Dental Mfg Co. Ltd.

6.1.12 Lares Research

6.1.13 MK-dent



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Dental Turbine Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Dental Turbine Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts appeared first on Comserveonline.