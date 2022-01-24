Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:24:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market studied is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.



Globally, COVID-19 has become a major public health problem. Currently, the spread of COVID-19 is a major concern at the global level. Post Covid-19, various heart complications have been reported in several patients, which in turn requires increasing awareness of the public in the segment, and also for novel technologies to aid cardiac patients. Covid-19 can damage the heart muscle and affect heart function. An observational cohort study was conducted by V.O. Puntmann (2020), titled "Outcomes of cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging in patients recently recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)" on German patients who had recovered from COVID-19 illness. It was observed in the study that 78% of the patients were found to have cardiac involvement and 60% had ongoing inflammation with a median duration of 71 days since COVID-19 diagnosis, irrespective of the severity and overall course of the illness



Consumer wearable sensors or devices have expanded the scope for remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities. These technologies are greatly beneficial in early diagnosis and real-time disease management. The Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market is expected to witness a huge growth over the forecast period. The rising need of immediate managment, increasing awareness of medical device, advancement in technology, and the increasing geriatric population worldwide are the major drivers leading to the tremendous growth of global Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market. For instance, with the increase in the geriatric population and the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, the need for personal care device has immensely increasing among patients and caregiver worldwide . According to an article by Qi Chen (2018), titled "Atrial fibrillation in aging population", the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is estimated to be 0.3% in patients 40 years old, between 5 to 9% % in those of 60-80 years of age, and almost 10% in patients more than 80 years.

Development of technologies in Wearable CardioverterDefibrillator consist of noteworthy features such as non-invasiveness, small size, and light weight. Adption of non-invasive device by patients and doctors, will aid in accelerating the growth of this industry in coming years. Apart from these advantages, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator also aid in reducing risk of death due to sudden cardiac death. In view of all the mentioned facts, the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Adult Segment Is Expected To Grow Faster And Dominate The Market Over The Forecast Period



The adult segment (age 20 to 59) is anticipated to hold the major share of revenue in the demography type over the forecast period. Accelerating incidence of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders such as abnormal heart rhythms, or arrhythmias and an increase in the prevalence of these disorders in adults will accelerate the market for wearable cardioverter defibrillators. As per an article by Giuseppe Lippi (2021) titled "Global epidemiology of atrial fibrillation: An increasing epidemic and public health challenge", estimated that the worldwide prevalence of atrial fibrillation is 37,574 million cases (0.51% of the worldwide population), which has increased by 33% during the last two decades. According to the analysis, the growing trend in prevalence and incidence of atrial fibrillation will continue to increase over the next 30 years, with a major impact expected in developing countries.



One of the leading companies in Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator is Zoll, a major United States manufacturer of critical care devices and systems, and it became a member of the Asahi Kasei Group in April 2012. ZOLL's wearable defibrillator called LifeVest is designed to continuously monitor heart and detect rapid heart rhythm. On detecting life-threatening arrhythmia the device automatically deliver a treatment shock to restore the patient's heart to normal rhythm. Based on the above-mentioned facts, it is expected that the studied segment will augment over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America holds the major market share in the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period.



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the United States ranged from about 2.7 million to 6.1 million by the year 2020 and is estimated to rise to 12.1 million by 2030. According to the CDC, approximately 2 percent of people younger than 65 years old have atrial fibrillation in the United States, while about 9 percent of people ages 65 and older have it. The major driver for this trend is the increasing geriatric population, which leads to an increase in the number of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others. Age has a significant impact on the long-term outcomes of Atrial fibrillation ablation. According to Chris Wilkinson (2018), older people with frailty and AF are at risk of worse clinical outcomes. The article suggests that the prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) increases with age, affecting up to 4.2% of those aged 60–70 years and 17% of those aged 80 years or older.



Zoll Medical Corporation in 2017, had received FDA approval to begin U.S. distribution of its hospital wearable defibrillator (HWD), a device that can detect life-threatening arrhythmias in hospitalized patients and automatically deliver a shock to the chest. This HWD technology is like Zoll's LifeVest, which was approved for pediatric home use in 2015. Additionally, factors such as the need for home-based treatments further aid in elevating wearable devices to a dominant position in the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator landscape.

Competitive Landscape



The Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market is moderately consolidated with few players across globe. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising patient awareness levels and high prevalence of diseases, many regional players are expected to be part of the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator market over the forecast period. Some of the major players of the market are LivaNova PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Kestra Medical Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Element Science and others.

