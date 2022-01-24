Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:25:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The laminar airflow cabinets market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The pandemic of 2020, COVID-19 has impacted the instrument industry very badly, there was no manufacturing, no shipping of the existing orders, and half manufactured products which not only resulted in huge loss of capital but also labor force due to the strict lockdowns all over the world. But this pandemic has also provided a silver lining in it as it had increased the demand for the laminar cabinets due to their application in every laboratory related to biological works. The number of microbiology tests has gone up drastically due to the COVID-19 virus break and increased comorbidities due to infection.



Laminar airflow cabinets are also termed Biosafety cabinets due to their extensive use in microbiology lab and creating a microbe-free work area for laboratory purposes. Their main application is to create contamination and dust-free working area. One of the major driving forces for the growth of the Laminar airflow cabinet market will technological advancement to make it more efficient and operator-friendly, especially in the filtration and fan technology because these two components are the most important ones. For example, In 2019, Telstar launches new BiOptima laminar airflow which is a class II biosafety cabinet with a new ergonomic design and is very user-friendly. Other driving forces that will contribute to the growth of the laminar airflow cabinet market are an increase in the research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

The major restraining factors factor for the growth of the laminar airflow cabinet market is the high durability of the laminar airflow cabinets as once installed their minimum life is around 2-3 years and even after that, they can be made efficient just by replacing the fans and HEPA filters. And these two are the major restraints in the growth of laminar airflow cabinets. Also, pharma companies tend to donate their used and refurbished cabinets to the institutes which are involved in low-end research work.



Key Market Trends



Vertical Laminar Airflow Cabinets is Expected to Occupy the Significant Share in the Market over the Forecast Period



Vertical laminar airflow cabinets are mostly preferred by many industries due to their design and compatibility and resemblance to the room exhaust system. The vertical laminar airflow cabinets require very little space as compared to the horizontal type of cabinets and also can be installed on tabletop anywhere in the room as their fans are upward and projection of the air is downwards while it is not in the case of horizontal one which requires large space. The vertical cabinets are safer than horizontal cabinets as there is less chance that flame/fumes would blow to the user's face during the use in comparison to the horizontal cabinet. Also, the rising research and development expenditure due to increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will also drive the growth of the laminar airflow cabinets market.



The horizontal laminar airflow cabinets have many disadvantages over vertical laminar airflow and that's why they are used less. For example, apart from taking so much space, a horizontal laminar airflow cabinet can create turbulence with large laboratory instruments and for servicing or changing the filters the position of the cabinet has to be changed while all these disadvantages are negligible or not present in the verticle laminar airflow cabinets.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market during the Forecast Period



Due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and world-class research institutes, North America has a major share in the global laminar airflow cabinets market and is expected to dominate it during the forecast period. Of the three countries present in North America, United States will hold the major portion of the market as compared to Canada and Mexico because the United States does not only have some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world but also there is huge funding given by governments to the universities and colleges for research and development. According to the Congressional Research Service report of January 2020, in the United States, federal funding for research and development increased to USD 127.2 billion in 2018 from USD 2.8 billion in 1953. Thus, due to their rising research and development expenses, the region will witness rapid growth in the future years.



Competitive Landscape



The global laminar airflow cabinet market is highly competitive with many players in the market, global as well as local and it will be mainly driven by innovations and developments in filtration technology along with new user-friendly design. Some of the major market players in the laminar airflow cabinet market are as follows – Telstar (Azbil Corporation), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Biobase Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lamsystem, Airclean, and others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Defination

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Long Shelf life of the Cabinets

4.3.2 Refurbished Cabinets used by Institutes

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types

5.1.1 Vertical Laminar Airflow Cabinets

5.1.2 Horizontal Laminar Airflow Cabinets

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Telstar (Azbil Corporation)

6.1.2 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

6.1.3 ThermoFisher Scientific

6.1.4 Biobase Group

6.1.5 Lamsystems

6.1.6 Airclean Systems

6.1.7 Allentown Inc.

6.1.8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.9 Labconco Corporation

6.1.10 NuAire



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

