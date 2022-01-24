Bovine Mastitis Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:25:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Bovine Mastitis Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global bovine mastitis market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been proceeding to change the development of different business sectors, the prompt effect of the flare-up has fluctuated. While a couple of enterprises enlisted a drop, various different business sectors may keep on excess sound and show promising development openings. The COVID-19 did not have any significant impact on the supply chain of products for the treatment of bovine mastitis. However, containment measures such as lockdown and social distancing have created problems in terms of the availability of medicines due to reduced operations in veterinary pharmacies. According to a report published by Zoetis in April 2020, there has been no direct impact on the supply chain of the products and the various companies are in close contact with the United States Food and Drug Administration in order to keep them transformed about the shortage or delays in the production. The demand for dairy products has increased despite lockdown and social distancing measures during the pandemic. These goods fall under the essential products category; therefore the market is expected to rise at a significant rate in the forecast period.



Moreover, the major factors responsible for the growth of the bovine mastitis market include the rise in the incidence of disease, increase in product launches for animal healthcare, and technological advancements in the field of drug discovery and development.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114570



Bovine mastitis is one of the major growing concern in the dairy industry across the globe. The dairy farmers are facing huge economic loss with the rise in the incidence of cattle death across the year. This includes direct and indirect costs such as diagnostics, milk loss, veterinary services, labor, future milk production losses and therapeutics. The rise in the bovine mastitis cases and growing awareness among farmers regarding treatment is fueling the demand for antibiotics in treatment of the condition.



The growing number of product launches, made possible by enormous investments in innovations, is likely to have a substantial impact on market growth. In light of the increasing rivalry in the global market, large corporations are striving to implement methods that will help them gain a competitive advantage. In October 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH announced the launch of a new medicine designed to protect dairy cattle from immunological infections. The company unveiled ‘Lockout,' a product that will avoid post-immunotherapy issues in dairy cattle, thereby improving their health and performance. This will also improve dairy farming's ultimate products. This product will have an impact on the global market growth in the coming years, in addition to serving the aforementioned applications.



To exploit a synergistic effect and hasten the development of innovative products to prevent the rising incidence of mastitis, market participants are forming strategic mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions. Merck & Co., for example, announced the launch of Shut Out, a new teat sealant product in February 2020 to prevent intramammary infections such as bovine mastitis.



Over the projected period, however, increased dangers of antibiotic resistance and a lack of awareness about the disease are expected to slow market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Instances of Clinical Mastitis is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



Based on the type, bovine mastitis is segmented into clinical mastitis and sub-clinical mastitis. According to a study published in the Journal of Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) in May 2021, the incidence of clinical mastitis was found to be 9%, 10%, and 10% in cows, camels, and goats respectively, whereas, sub-clinical mastitis was observed to be 8.6%, 4.5%, 10% in cows, camels, and goats respectively in Southern Ethiopia. The urgent need for treatment of clinical mastitis, combined with the availability of drugs, growing awareness, is leading to a wider adoption globally. The increase in the dairy herd size and a growing number of incidence cases of clinical mastitis in dairy cattle farms in both developed and emerging nations are the factors responsible for the expected largest share of clinical mastitis during the forecast period. However, a sub-clinical segment is expected to project a significant growth rate owing to rising awareness among cattle farmers and the need for urgent treatment of sub-clinical mastitis.



Moreover, technological advancements in the field of drug discovery and development for treating clinical mastitis will drive the segment growth. For instance, Zoettis, Inc. has collaborated with Trianni, Inc in July 2020 for the development of transgenic monoclonal antibody platforms to discover new veterinary treatments



The antibiotics segment also holds a significant market share in the bovine mastitis global market. Antibiotics are the standard products used for treatment due to the limited presence of other drugs, making a large number of dairy farms prefer antibiotics for the treatment.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The United States is the most COVID-affected country across the world. COVID-19 has minimal impact on the bovine mastitis market as they fall under the essential service category. However, there were some manufacturing shutdowns due to the social distancing and lockdowns across the country.



North America is found to hold a major share of the bovine mastitis market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations due to the strong adoption of intra-mammary infusion products for the treatment and presence of leading players in the region offering a wide range of products for the control of the infection. The presence of large-scale enterprises in North America will not only help the regional market growth but will also have an impact on worldwide market growth. Moreover, advanced animal healthcare infrastructure, increase in investments in the field of research and development, and increase in the number of incidences of bovine mastitis will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114570



The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to the large population of cattle and increase in bovine mastitis cases annually. For instance, according to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) bovine population in India is 302.79 million in 2019. Moreover, rising economic burden on farmers in this region is expected to propel the growth in Asia-Pacific market. According to the World Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research (WJPMR), sub-clinical mastitis infections were responsible for 70-80% of annual economic loss in India.



Competitive Landscape



The global bovine mastitis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market Zoetis, Merck & Co. Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Elanco, Ceva, and West way health.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Incidence of Disease

4.2.2 Increase in Product Launches for Animal Healthcare

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Drug Discovery and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Threat of Antibiotic Resistance

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness About Disease

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Clinical Mastitis

5.1.2 Sub-Clinical Mastitis

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Antibiotics

5.2.2 Surgery

5.2.3 Vaccines

5.2.4 Pain Killers

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Route of Administration

5.3.1 Intra-Mammary

5.3.2 Systemic

5.4 By Therapy

5.4.1 Lactating Period

5.4.2 Dry Period

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.5.2 Veterinary Centers

5.5.3 Others

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Zoetis Inc.

6.1.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 Elanco

6.1.6 Ceva

6.1.7 West Way Health

6.1.8 Norbrook

6.1.9 DeLaval

6.1.10 ImmuCell Corporation

6.1.11 Advanced Animal Diagnostics

6.1.12 Nimrod Veterinary Products Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> Bovine Mastitis Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Bovine Mastitis Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.