UAE Preventive Healthcare Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "UAE Preventive Healthcare Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-26 due to the surging awareness regarding preventive measures to enhance the quality of life and the mounting demand for reducing healthcare expenditure and snowballing adoption of advanced technologies. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, the declining birth rate, and the rapidly soaring aging population are other crucial factors likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the Preventive Healthcare Market in the UAE.

Impact of COVID-19

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market has witnessed a positive impact on its growth due to the burgeoning demand for health monitoring devices, telehealth services, and digital healthcare services. Additionally, the rising trend of consumption of healthy products amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic fuels the growth of the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market.

Infectious Diseases Vaccine Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the vaccine, the market bifurcates into Infectious Diseases Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine, Autism Vaccine, Allergy Vaccine, and Other new vaccines including Coronavirus and Polio. Among these segments, Infectious Diseases Vaccine held the largest share in the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market in the previous few years. The demand for Infectious Diseases Vaccine is significantly high because it helps to develop antibodies in the human body itself. Additionally, the vaccine is beneficial for reducing the spread of infection in the population, thereby propelling the segment growth, cites MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "UAE Preventive Healthcare Market Analysis, 2021."

Blood Pressure Monitor Dominated the Market

Amongst various disease monitoring technologies, the market classifies into Cardiovascular Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Obesity Monitors, Asthma Monitors, and Glucose Monitors. Among these segments, Blood Pressure Monitors acquired the largest share in the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market in the past few years due to the high demand for Blood Pressure Monitors for constantly monitoring blood pressure to provide favorable treatment. Further, the rising trend of wearable devices and integration of blood pressure monitoring features with smartphones & cloud technologies for user convenience also accelerates the segment growth.

Dubai Attained the Highest Share in the Market

Dubai dominated the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market in the past few years and is likely to retain its leading position during the forecast period too. It owes to the high per capita income and the immense presence of leading market players in the region. Further, mounting awareness among consumers regarding maintenance of healthy lifestyle and availability of various online platforms for medical consultation are other critical aspects likely to augment the market growth in the region in the forecast period.

Surging Need for Early Detection of Diseases Boosts the Market Growth

The demand for preventive healthcare measures is constantly increasing due to the surging awareness among people regarding the preventive measures that can be beneficial for controlling body functions and identifying early signs of any disorder. It further helps in making the right decisions, providing appropriate treatment, and enhancing the lifestyle.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the UAE Preventive Healthcare market are McKesson Corporation, Scripto LLC, Omnicell, Inc, Healthways, Inc, Alere, Medtronic, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc, Merck & Co, Inc, Omron Healthcare, and Others.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how they perform in the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the UAE Preventive Healthcare Market study?

