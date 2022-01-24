UAE Telehealth Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:45:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- UAE Telehealth Market refers to communication technologies and digital information to distribute health-related services & information remotely. offers health care services when the patient & medical professionals are not physically present,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

UAE Telehealth Market refers to the use of communication technologies and digital information to distribute health-related services & information remotely. It offers health care services when the patient & medical professionals are not physically present with each other.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "UAE Telehealth Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-26 due to the surging consumer demand & patient acceptance for enhanced quality of care, the burgeoning geriatric population, and the increasing number of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological issues. Furthermore, mounting medical tourism, rising patient pool in the remote location, and escalating need for remote patient monitoring are other crucial factors influencing the growth of the Telehealth Market.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE Telehealth Market has witnessed positive growth owing to the restriction on in-person visits to clinics & hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided immense opportunities to the telehealth market by offering an attractive, affordable, and effective solution. Further, the technological advancements will help the telehealth market to grow significantly in the upcoming timeline.

Services Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on Component, the market bifurcates into Hardware, Software, and Services. Of these segments, Services captured a significant share in the UAE Telehealth Market in the previous few years. The segment growth owes to the rising geriatric population fueling the demand for home assistance for care. Further, surging government initiatives to implement telehealth projects and increasing demand for video conferencing solutions provides lucrative opportunities to drive the segment growth, cites MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "UAE Telehealth Market Analysis, 2021."

Telemedicine Dominated the Market

Within the Application segment, the market classifies into Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, and Medical Education. Of these segments, the Telemedicine application acquired the largest share in the UAE Telehealth Market in the past few years. Telemedicine technology is beneficial for providing advanced patient-centered care and access to remote locations. Further, it also helps in reducing hospitalization rate and clinic visits, thereby boosting the segment growth.





Dubai Attained the Highest Market Share

Dubai held the largest share in the UAE Telehealth Market in the previous few years and is likely to retain its leading position during the forecast period due to surging awareness among consumers regarding the availability of online platforms for consulting medical professionals without physically visiting the clinics or hospitals. Further, increasing developments in the healthcare sector, rapid adoption of cloud-based technologies, and mounting prevalence of chronic diseases among individuals are other critical factors boosting the market growth.

Technological Advancements to Boost the Market Growth

The technologies like telehealth, telemedicine, Chabot, and robots are gaining popularity and are likely to drive the demand for telehealth solutions during the forecast period. Mounting demand to reduce the healthcare cost, ease of access, rising trend of collaboration among key players are some prominent causes aiding the growth of the UAE Telehealth Market during the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the UAE Telehealth market are NextGen Healthcare, VSee, OKADOC, Doxy.me, LLC, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine, vHealth, Insta doctor, Medcare, Trydoc 24x7, and Others.

