Global Healthcare Robotics Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors research report, "Global Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 16.5% in the forecast years of 2021-26. Robots are effective & efficient in reducing risks for patients & medical personnel, disinfecting patient rooms & operating suites, working in laboratories & transporting, analyzing & store samples. Hence, the requirements are increasing the demand and propelling the overall growth of the market globally.

Impact of COVID-19

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an abundant number of threats to surgeons where numerous surgical societies have issued safety guidelines in the procedures during the current pandemic scenario. For lessening the pathogen spread of the virus efficiently, healthcare robots are likely to integrate at several segments of the order, which each surgical patient crosses during a hospital stay. Such applications and pandemics are driving the demand and making a positive impact on the market.

Exoskeletons Robots to Witness for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Rehabilitation Robotic System, Exoskeletons Robots are likely to witness the largest market share in the forecast years. The main application in healthcare is to enhance force capability, help improve mobility, and recover motor capacities in joints like the hip & knee. Additionally, these robots can also reduce the need for medications and improve disorders like mental health, pain, sleep, posture, and balance. Furthermore, they can provide mobility assistance to the elderly and aid them in walking or climbing stairs. Hence, these factors essentially fuel the demand for Exoskeletons Robots and lead towards attaining the largest market share.

Cleaning & Disinfecting Robots to Attain the Fastest Market Growth

Based on Services, the Cleaning & Disinfecting Robots are likely to attain the fastest market growth in the forecast years. It owes to the increasing demand due to the lack of hygiene and poor sanitation, prominently leading to numerous diseases like diarrhea, cholera, dysentery & hepatitis. To overcome these diseases, the governments are taking initiatives and investing in medical & healthcare expenditure. Thus, the focus on hygiene rises with the methods to increase the prevention of numerous diseases. Hence, the segment shall witness robust growth in the coming years, states MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis, 2021."

North America Leads the Largest Market Share

North America is leading the global market for healthcare robots with the largest market share and is likely to continue its pace in the forecast years. It is owing to the enhancing awareness amongst the patients about the utility of modern & innovative technologies that shall pave the path for potential growth in the North American region. Therefore, the market is likely to grow at a firm pace in the coming years, primarily due to the rising levels of primary therapeutic investment across countries in the region.

Market Driver

Robotic surgery allows profoundly advanced visualization capacities that equip surgeons with a better view of the operating area, using HD cameras to represent microscopic formations. These systems provide more facility than the human hand's capability. Furthermore, with the ability to rotate 360 degrees, robots allow surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas. Hence, the requirement for healthcare robots is increasing, which shall drive the market exponentially.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omnicell, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Hocoma AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., CMR Surgical Ltd., Renishaw plc, Stereotaxis, Inc., Think Surgical, Inc., Ascensus Surgical, Inc.

