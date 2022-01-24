India Automotive Lubricants Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:42:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- India automotive lubricant market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region.



India automotive lubricants market was valued INR 404.45 Billion in FY2020 and is projected to reach INR 527.78 Billion by FY2027. Growth in automobile production and increasing sales of passenger cars and two wheeler are driving demand for automotive lubricant in the country. Moreover, low crude oil prices leading to stronger margins, increasing consumer awareness towards the utilization of better quality lubricant, implementation of Euro VI and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 are further expected to fuel India automotive lubricant market in the coming years.

India automotive lubricant market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region. In terms of vehicle type, market can be classified to passenger car, two wheeler, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and tractor. Two wheeler led the market in FY2020 with share of 36.97% and the trend is likely to continue through FY2026. Expanding production of two wheelers and continuously expanding two wheeler fleet are among the prominent factors aiding India two wheeler lubricant market. Moreover, increasing pollution, rising traffic congestion and entry of leading global two wheeler manufacturers in the country is boosting the two wheelers market in the country, which is positively influencing the country's two wheeler lubricant market.

Some of the major players operating in India automotive lubricants market include Indian Oil Corporation, Castrol India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, Shell India, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited and Total Oil India Private Limited. In recent past, Indian lubricant market is observing a phase of consolidation to sustain in Indian Market The lubricant sector had witnessed a considerable number of mergers and acquisition in past Merger of Penzoil with Shell Lubricant, Elf Lubricant acquisition with Total Lubricant, etc, are some examples.

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast automotive lubricants in India.

• To categorize the market based on vehicle type, lubricant type, by base oil, by region, by demand category, by sales channel and by company.

• To understand major policy and regulations which impact India automotive lubricants market positively or negatively.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India automotive lubricants market.

• To identify and profile major companies in India automotive lubricants market.

To extract the data for India automotive lubricants, primary research surveys were conducted with automotive lubricants manufacturers and end users. Moreover, TechSci Research has analyzed various end use sectors and speculated a positive outlook for India automotive lubricants market in the coming years. Taking into consideration emerging trends in development of engine technology, ability of material to enhance the efficiency of the vehicle and advent of the concept of electric vehicles and synthetic base oil lubricants, our team of analyst has speculated a positive future for India automotive lubricants market.

Various secondary sources such as Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, white papers, company websites, magazines and annual report of various companies involved in automotive lubricants business were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Automotive lubricants manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Major end users of automotive lubricant products

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive lubricant products

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as automotive lubricant manufacturers, customers and policymakers, as well as in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.

Report Scope:

In this report, India automotive lubricants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Two-wheeler

o H&MCV (including OTR)

o LCV (Including 3W)

o Tractors

• Market, By Lubricant Type:

o Engine Oil

o Gear Oil

o Grease

o Transmission Fluids

o Others

• Market, By Base Oils

o Mineral Oil

o Semi-Synthetic Oil

o Synthetic Oil

• Market, By Region:

o North India

o West India

o East India

o South India

• Market, By Demand Category:

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

o Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

o Aftermarket (AM)

• Market, By Sales Channel:

o Garage/ Workshop

o Retailer

o Authorized Distributor

o Petrol Pumps

o Online Sale

• Market, By Company:

o Indian Oil Corporation

o Castrol India Limited

o Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

o Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

o Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited

o Others

Competitive Landscape

Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of lubricant type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in India automotive lubricants market.

