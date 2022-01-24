India Automotive Lubricants Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:42:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- India automotive lubricant market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region.
India automotive lubricants market was valued INR 404.45 Billion in FY2020 and is projected to reach INR 527.78 Billion by FY2027. Growth in automobile production and increasing sales of passenger cars and two wheeler are driving demand for automotive lubricant in the country. Moreover, low crude oil prices leading to stronger margins, increasing consumer awareness towards the utilization of better quality lubricant, implementation of Euro VI and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 are further expected to fuel India automotive lubricant market in the coming years.
India automotive lubricant market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region. In terms of vehicle type, market can be classified to passenger car, two wheeler, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and tractor. Two wheeler led the market in FY2020 with share of 36.97% and the trend is likely to continue through FY2026. Expanding production of two wheelers and continuously expanding two wheeler fleet are among the prominent factors aiding India two wheeler lubricant market. Moreover, increasing pollution, rising traffic congestion and entry of leading global two wheeler manufacturers in the country is boosting the two wheelers market in the country, which is positively influencing the country's two wheeler lubricant market.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106303
Some of the major players operating in India automotive lubricants market include Indian Oil Corporation, Castrol India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, Shell India, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited and Total Oil India Private Limited. In recent past, Indian lubricant market is observing a phase of consolidation to sustain in Indian Market The lubricant sector had witnessed a considerable number of mergers and acquisition in past Merger of Penzoil with Shell Lubricant, Elf Lubricant acquisition with Total Lubricant, etc, are some examples.
Years Considered for this Report:
Historical Years: FY2013 – FY2019
Base Year: FY2020
Estimated Year: FY2021
Forecast Period: FY2021 – FY2027
Objective of the Study:
• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast automotive lubricants in India.
• To categorize the market based on vehicle type, lubricant type, by base oil, by region, by demand category, by sales channel and by company.
• To understand major policy and regulations which impact India automotive lubricants market positively or negatively.
• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India automotive lubricants market.
• To identify and profile major companies in India automotive lubricants market.
To extract the data for India automotive lubricants, primary research surveys were conducted with automotive lubricants manufacturers and end users. Moreover, TechSci Research has analyzed various end use sectors and speculated a positive outlook for India automotive lubricants market in the coming years. Taking into consideration emerging trends in development of engine technology, ability of material to enhance the efficiency of the vehicle and advent of the concept of electric vehicles and synthetic base oil lubricants, our team of analyst has speculated a positive future for India automotive lubricants market.
Various secondary sources such as Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, white papers, company websites, magazines and annual report of various companies involved in automotive lubricants business were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Automotive lubricants manufacturers and other stakeholders
• Major end users of automotive lubricant products
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive lubricant products
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as automotive lubricant manufacturers, customers and policymakers, as well as in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.
Report Scope:
In this report, India automotive lubricants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Car
o Two-wheeler
o H&MCV (including OTR)
o LCV (Including 3W)
o Tractors
• Market, By Lubricant Type:
o Engine Oil
o Gear Oil
o Grease
o Transmission Fluids
o Others
• Market, By Base Oils
o Mineral Oil
o Semi-Synthetic Oil
o Synthetic Oil
• Market, By Region:
o North India
o West India
o East India
o South India
• Market, By Demand Category:
o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
o Original Equipment Supplier (OES)
o Aftermarket (AM)
• Market, By Sales Channel:
o Garage/ Workshop
o Retailer
o Authorized Distributor
o Petrol Pumps
o Online Sale
• Market, By Company:
o Indian Oil Corporation
o Castrol India Limited
o Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
o Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
o Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited
o Others
Competitive Landscape
Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of lubricant type provided by them.
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in India automotive lubricants market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:
Channel Partner Analysis:
• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all the regions.
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Customer Profiling
• List of major customers
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post India Automotive Lubricants Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.