India Industrial Lubricant Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:40:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- India industrial lubricant market stood at USD 1.54 billion in FY2019 and is projected to grow to USD 1.91 billion by FY2027, on the back of strong growth in construction & mining sectors across the country.



India industrial lubricant market stood at USD 1.54 billion in FY2019 and is projected to grow to USD 1.91 billion by FY2027, on the back of strong growth in construction & mining sectors across the country. Industrial lubricants find application in variety of end user industries therefore, an extensive list of lubricants is available that include hydraulic oil, greases, gear oil, compressor oil, industrial engine oil, metal working fluids and bearing oil. Among these, the hydraulic lubricants and machine lubricants dominate the market in FY2019 due to high demand in industrial and mining applications.



Textile industry generates comprehensive demand for industrials, which are being used to improve the performance of bearings, conveyor chains, rotary couplings of spinning, knitting and weaving machines. Moreover, textile industry is growing at a rapid pace, with new textile manufacturers entering into the market, thereby positively influencing the country's industrial lubricant market in coming years. Also, there is continuously increasing demand for metal working fluids from industries involved in automotive components manufacturing where different machining operations are performed such as drilling, milling, honing, lapping, grinding etc to manufacture components like cylinder head, cylinder block, cam shaft, crank shaft etc. Additionally, metal working fluids improve life of the machine tools to a great extent, thus, it is anticipated to fuel the demand for industrial lubricants in India during the forecast period.



Based on region, western region accounts for the significant share of the demand of the Industrial Lubricants because West India specifically Gujarat and Maharashtra have higher real estate investments and highest growth in Entrepreneurs' Memorandum (EM) by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



Some of the major players operating in India industrial lubricant market are Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Shell India Markets Private Limited, Gulf Petrochem Petroleums Limited, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, Castrol India Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd, Total Oil India Private Limited, etc.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106304



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: FY2013 – FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2021 – FY2027

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast India industrial lubricant market.

• To categorize India industrial lubricant market based on lubricant type, application, sales channel, end use and region.

• To segment and forecast India industrial lubricant market in terms of lubricant type (Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Gear Oil, Compressor Oil, Bearing Oil and Others).

• To segment and forecast India industrial lubricant market in terms of application (Machining, Hydraulics, Gear, Bearing, Air Compressor, Turbine and Others).

• To segment and forecast India industrial lubricant market in terms of sales channel (Direct, Distributors, and Traders & Retailers).

• To segment and forecast India industrial lubricant market in terms of end use (Construction & Mining, Automotive & Auto Component, Machine Tools & Machinery, Power and Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Marine & Shipping, Chemical and Others).

• To segment and forecast India industrial lubricant market in terms of region (North, South, East and West).

• To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact India industrial lubricant market.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India industrial lubricant market.

• To identify major suppliers and distributors of industrial lubricant in Indian market.

• To perform pricing analysis of industrial lubricant in India.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India industrial lubricant market.

To extract the data for India industrial lubricant market, primary research surveys were conducted with industrial lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, dealers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India industrial lubricant market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated India industrial lubricant market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different industrial lubricant types (metal working fluid, industrial engine oil, hydraulic oil, greases, gear oil, compressor oil, bearing oils and others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, company annual reports, industry magazines, industry reports, SIAM, credible paid databases, proprietary database, Ministry of Road Transport & Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial lubricant manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Major end users of Industrial lubricants

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to lubricants market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as industrial lubricant manufacturers, customers and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India industrial lubricant market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Metal Working Fluid

o Industrial Engine Oil

o Hydraulic Oil

o Grease

o Gear Oil

o Compressor Oil

o Bearing Oil

o Others

• Market, by Packaging Size:

o Less than and equal to 2 liters

o 5 Liters

o 10 Liters

o 20 Liters

o Barrel (200 Liters and above)

• Market, by Application:

o Machining

o Hydraulics

o Gear

o Bearing

o Air Compressor

o Turbine

o Others

• Market, by Sales Channel:

o Direct

o Distributors

o Traders & Retailers

• Market, by End Use:

o Construction & Mining

o Automotive & Auto Component

o Machine Tools & Machinery

o Power and Oil & Gas

o Iron & Steel

o Marine & Shipping

o Chemical

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o West

o South

o North

o East

Competitive Landscape

Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of industrial lubricant type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in India industrial lubricant market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all the regions.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of major customers.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Industrial Lubricant Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.