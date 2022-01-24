Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:38:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market procedures performed through minute incisions instead of a large opening. Its benefits include shorter recovery time, fewer complications, and less pain.



Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market procedures performed through minute incisions instead of a large opening. Its benefits include shorter recovery time, fewer complications, and less pain.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% during 2021-26, primarily due to the mounting geriatric population across the world. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis further propels the demand for minimally invasive surgeries as they involve minimal procedural trauma and fewer risks.

Further, snowballing adoption of robotic technology associated with precise control over the surgery coupled with fewer risks and higher efficiencies have resulted in higher success rates of minimally invasive surgical procedures, thereby boosting the overall market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market has witnessed a positive impact. However, the lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic restricted the movement of people, resulting in longer waiting lists for surgeries due to surging patient footfall with diseases involving surgical treatment.

Further, open surgeries involve higher risks as people are then more susceptible to infections. Therefore, minimally invasive surgical systems are gaining wide popularity, and the overall market is likely to grow steadily in the forecast years.

Orthopedic Surgery Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Application, the market segments into Urology Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Head and Neck Surgery (Neurosurgery). Among these, Orthopedic Surgery held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market in the past few years. Orthopedic surgeries involving minimal invasive procedures result in a faster recovery/healing process and higher patient satisfaction as there is no need to separate the muscle from bone.

Further, the minimally invasive surgical system is used massively by surgeons & hospitals as it involves fewer postoperative complications and reduced hospitalization. Hence, these factors contribute to the overall market growth, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Analysis, 2021."

Hospital Segment Dominated the Market

Based on the End-User vertical, Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market bifurcates into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics. Of these, Hospitals acquired the largest market share in the previous few years. It owes to their rising demand for conducting minimally invasive surgeries due to the abundant availability of highly skilled healthcare professionals in hospitals. Moreover, increasing patient footfall in hospitals due to its excellent management and reliability further fuels the overall segment growth in the years to come.

North America Held the Largest Market Share

Geographically, North America attained the highest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market due to the burgeoning number of surgical procedures and early diagnosis of the diseases. In addition to this, the mounting popularity of minimally invasive surgeries in North American countries like the US and Canada is also propelling the market growth. Further, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to diseases, has also positively influenced the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in the region in recent years.

Burgeoning Adoption of Advance Technologies in Medical Field likely to Boost the Market Growth

With time, there is immense progress in technological advancements. In the fast-changing world, new technologies are evolving rapidly while old ones are getting dismissed. Therefore, the development of minimally invasive surgical systems is significantly growing. Further, changing consumer preferences toward surgical procedures, which involve less risk, fewer complications, and minimum post-surgery traumas, is also likely to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market are Auris Health, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.), Mazor Robotics Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Renishaw Plc, Restoration Robotics Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stereotaxis Inc, Mako Surgical Corp (Stryker Corporation), Think Surgical Inc., TransEnterix, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how they perform in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

4. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Intellectual Property Rights Analysis

5.1. Patent Analysis

5.2. Upcoming Technology Developments

5.3. Patent Filings

6. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Impact Analysis

