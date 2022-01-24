United States Environmental Testing Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:35:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States environmental testing market was valued USD 2411.75 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.06% in next five years to reach USD 3209.60 Million by 2025.



United States environmental testing market was valued USD 2411.75 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.06% in next five years to reach USD 3209.60 Million by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising incidences of airborne diseases, growing industrialization, growing urbanization, and stringent government regulation pertaining to protection of environment, among others.



Growing investments by the government in advanced testing equipment or services to maintain hygiene and environmental conditions are the factors driving the US environmental testing market. Government initiatives towards the protection of the environment, stringent government regulation imposed over the pollution maintenance and active participation to monitor the change in the environmental conditions are going to drive the US environmental testing market in the coming years.



United States environmental testing market is segmented based on sample, technology, contaminant, and regional distribution. Based on sample, the market can be fragmented into soil, water, air and wastewater/effluent. Wastewater/effluent held the dominant share in the market in 2019. This can be accredited to the stringent government regulated to discharge of effluent or wastewater in water bodies.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107623



The major players operating in the environmental testing market are Eurofins Scientific Inc., SGS S.A., TUV SUD AG, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corp, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc., and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States environmental testing market.

• To classify and forecast United States environmental testing market based on sample, technology, contaminant, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States environmental testing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States environmental testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States environmental testing market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of United States environmental testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Environmental testing service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to environmental testing

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, United States environmental testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Sample:

o Soil

o Water

o Air

o Wastewater/Effluent

• Market, By Technology:

o Conventional

o Rapid

• Market, By Contaminant:

o Microbial Contamination

o Organic Compounds

o Heavy Metals

o Residues

o Solids

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States environmental testing market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post United States Environmental Testing Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.