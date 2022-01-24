India Oximeter Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:34:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The oximeter is a small & lightweight non-invasive device used for monitoring oxygen saturation levels among individuals. It sends two wavelengths of light through the human body to measure & display the pulse rate and the oxygen level.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "India Oximeter Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at more than 50% CAGR in the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26. This growth attributes to the mounting awareness regarding different applications of pulse oximeters and their increased usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the surging prevalence of target diseases including hypertension, asthma, diabetes, cardiac arrhythmia, and sleep apnea is likely to boost the market growth. Further, the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the product, burgeoning healthcare costs, and surging adoption of pulse oximeter devices at home are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

With the outbreak of Covid-19 infections rising in the country, the demand for essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies that could help in providing optimum care to the infected individual increased. Further, as the COVID-19 disease adversely affects the person's respiratory system and reduces their oxygen levels, it becomes crucial to keep an oximeter at home. Therefore, the demand for oximeter increased tremendously amidst the spread of the pandemic and shall continue to grow significantly in the forecast period.





Fingertip Oximeters Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Product Type, the market segments into Fingertip Oximeters, Table-Top Oximeters, and Hand-Held Oximeters. Among these segments, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters acquired the largest share in the India Oximeter in the previous year as these oximeters are compact and easy to operate. In addition to this, the fingertip oximeter is a non-invasive device, which makes it the most preferred option.

Moreover, the enhancement of fingertip oximeter by incorporating advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth, alarm systems, etc., can further fuel their demand in the forecast period, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "India Oximeter Market Analysis, 2021."

Reusable Segment Attained the Highest Market Share

Based on the Usage, the market bifurcates into Reusable and Disposable segments. In the previous year, the reusable oximeters held the largest share in the India Oximeter Market. They are for short-term usage, quick & on-spot checks of oxygen level, and continuous monitoring. Further, unlike disposable oximeters, they provide more stable griping while monitoring. Therefore, the demand for reusable oximeters is higher than the disposable ones.

West Region Dominated the Market

Region-wise, the west region dominated the India Oximeter Market in the previous year. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading across the country, Mumbai was most adversely affected, which significantly surged the demand for oximeters in the city. Additionally, many more cities in the west region, including Gujrat and Nagpur, were drastically affected by the pandemic, resulting in boosting the overall market growth.

Surging Need for Home Isolation Boosted the Market Growth

The surging number of patients suffering from COVID-19 has resulted in the scarcity of beds in the hospitals. Hence, as advised, people with minor Covid-19 symptoms are isolating themselves in their homes. This measure has surged the demand for keeping at home all essential medical devices, including oximeters. Thus, boosting the market growth of oximeters across India.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the India Oximeter market are India Medtronic Private Limited, Opto Circuits India Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Philips Healthcare India, Masimo Medical Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Smiths Medical India Pvt Ltd., Welch Allyn India, Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems Pvt. Ltd.), Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd, Contec Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the India Oximeter Market?

2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the India Oximeter Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the India Oximeter Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the India Oximeter Market study?

