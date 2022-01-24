India Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate (SLES) Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:30:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate (SLES) demand in India grew at a CAGR of 4.52% during the historical period and is anticipated to further grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.



Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate (SLES) demand in India grew at a CAGR of 4.52% during the historical period and is anticipated to further grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. SLES is anionic as per its nature and causes low skin irritation in comparison to its alternatives. Owing to its extraordinary cleaning and emulsifying properties, it is useful in the detergent and surfactant industry for numerous personal care and home care products such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, etc. SLES is produced industrially from palm kernel or coconut oil which is prepared by ethoxylation of dodecyl alcohol.

SLES is primarily consumed in personal care products, home care products as well as in the textile industry as a wetting agent. It also has applications in the printing, dyeing and petroleum industry as a lubricant, cleaning agent, foaming agent, and degreasing agent. SLES can be bifurcated into grades depending upon its concentration, the product is mainly required in the concentration between 28% to 70 % as per the demand. Industries dilute it with components for making its concentration as per the required formulation in the downstream products. SLES which is nearly 70% concentrated is of superior quality and exists in a paste form, making it convenient for transportation compared to its 28% liquid grade. Thus 70% SLES is mostly purchased for large distance trading in the national and international market.

Region wise, North is the dominant region in the SLES, but the West region is expected to grow in the forecast period. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have shown tremendous growth in the past years in industrialization due to fiscal benefits provided by the government on taxes. Many contract manufacturers of pharma and cosmetics have set up a manufacturing unit in the Northern region and flourished due to the incentivized policy. However, the implementation of GST has abolished the incentives and neutralized the same government condition pan India. Manufacturers of cosmetic and pharmaceuticals are shifting to Western locations due to the availability of better geographical advantage and thus sodium lauryl market is expected to flourish in the West for the forecast period.

Major Companies operating in SLES manufacturing are Galaxy Surfactants, Sai sulphonate, Novochem Engineering LLP, Nirman chemicals, Vinamax organics, and others.



The pricing of SLES is largely dependent on fluctuations in crude oil, and other upstream sources.

To extract data for the India SLES market, primary research surveys were conducted with SLES manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the India SLES market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated SLES demand in India by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported styrene prices, a monomer used for the production of SLES. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by SDKI.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as SLES manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Market, by End use Cosmetics, Textiles, Cleaners and Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Market, by Type Palm oil, Coconut Oil, Others

Market, by Sales Channel Direct Sale, Direct Import, Distributor & Traders, Retailers

Market by Region North, East, West, South



