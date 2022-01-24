Global Masterbatch Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:28:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global masterbatch market has witnessed a remarkable growth rate in the historical years and is expected to trace a similar trajectory with a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.



Backed by the rapid industrialization and consistent increment in polymer capacity worldwide, the global masterbatch market has witnessed a remarkable growth rate in the historical years and is expected to trace a similar trajectory with a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. A masterbatch is an additive which in addition to enhancing the aesthetics of polymers also serves in improvising their mechanical properties. Since a large share of masterbatch is consumed in polymer production there is consistent increment in Masterbatch demand from automotive and construction industry, as players are continuously replacing the traditional metal structures with polymer materials due to their superior properties is expected to play a vital role in providing a prominent push in its market share in the coming years.



Masterbatch is bifurcated into four different types depending upon the aesthetics and properties required in the downstream products. Demand for masterbatch has increased ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, following the unprecedented rise in demand for polymers for plastic packaging amidst the fears of contagion amongst the people. Although its consumption was negatively affected in the construction and automotive industry due to the drastic fall observed in the sectors in Q2 of 2020, but in the coming years, it is expected to bounce back at an appreciable pace following the efforts of various governments to revive their respective sputtering economies.



Some of the leading manufacturers operating in the global masterbatch market include Avient (PolyOne) Corporation, Basell Polyolefins, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends India Pvt Ltd, Ampacet Speciality Product Pvt. Ltd, M S Polymer-technik Elbe Gmbh, Tosaf Group, Ingenia Polymers Corporation, Changzhou Hongmei Plastic Masterbatch Co., Ltd., Hubron International and others. Increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatches in the food grade packaging industry is paving way for the entry of new players in the domestic market. On 1 July 2020, PolyOne Corporation announced the acquisition of the masterbatch businesses of Clarinet Chemicals India Limited and Clariant Corporation. Post the acquisition of the two renowned enterprises, the company also announced that it will now be referred to as Avient Corporation.

Asia Pacific region dominates the consumption share of masterbatch globally and is expected to continue being the largest consumer in the forecast period following the rapid industrialization and shift in European manufacturing houses to Asia due to a comparative ease that comes in its production costs. Furthermore, North America is likely to observe a substantial increase in demand, backed by the enhanced stress on the development of eco-friendly polymers and masterbatches complied by the government norms.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Masterbatch capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap globally.

• To categorize Masterbatch demand based on type, end use and region.

• To identify major customers of Masterbatch globally.

• To evaluate and forecast Masterbatch pricing globally.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in the global Masterbatch market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the global Masterbatch market.

Some of the major players operating in the global masterbatch market Avient (PolyOne) Corporation, Basell Polyolefins, Cabot Corporation, Plastiblends India Pvt Ltd, Ampacet Speciality Product Pvt. Ltd, M S Polymer-technik Elbe Gmbh, Tosaf Group, Ingenia Polymers Corporation, Changzhou Hongmei Plastic Masterbatch Co., Ltd., Hubron International, Jiangsu Zhentai Chemical Co Ltd, SI Group and others.

Since Masterbatch is largely consumed during Polymer production its prices are directly linked to the fluctuations in global Polymer demand. Masterbatch prices remained stable to firm in the first half of the year influenced by an unprecedented rise in the consumption of Polymers across packaging and healthcare industry.

To extract data for the global masterbatch market, primary research surveys were conducted with Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for Global Masterbatch market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated Masterbatch demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported styrene prices, a monomer used for production of Masterbatch. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience

• Masterbatch manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Masterbatch distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as Masterbatch manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Masterbatch market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Product Type Black, White, Color and Additive

Market, by End-Use Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction and Others

Market, by Distribution Channel Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America



Market, by Region



North America United States, Mexico, Canada

APAC China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan

Europe Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland

South America Brazil

MEA Saudi Arabia, South Africa



Competitive Landscape

SDKI offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, Segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations, SWOT analysis etc.to give a comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

