Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:25:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dermatology Treatment Device is a device for treating various skin, nail, and hair-related diseases. According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "The Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Analysis, 2021,"



Dermatology Treatment Device is a device for treating various skin, nail, and hair-related diseases.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "The Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Analysis, 2021," the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-26. The market growth attributes to the rising demand for anti-aging solutions, devices for skin rejuvenation & hair removal among young & middle-aged women, and increasing tattoo removal places in the region.

Moreover, growing awareness towards aesthetic treatment for skin resurfacing such as on nose, jaw, chin, brow, the introduction of technological devices for dermatology treatment, and booming elderly population are the factors resulting in the growth of the market at a rapid rate.

The Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts its deep dive market analysis of statistics, including country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions, countries, various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115464

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the demand for the dermatology treatment device market due to the increasing focus of the healthcare industry on patients suffering from COVID-19. The temporary closure of spa clinics, lockdowns, and movement restrictions has impacted the market growth. However, the market is gaining pace due to the lockdown relaxations and is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

SPA clinics register Astronomical Growth

The demand for dermatology treatment devices is likely to upsurge in SPA clinics due to growing investments by governments in medical SPA clinics. The need for dermatology treatment from medical SPA clinics has significantly increased as it offers quality treatment. The growing popularity of medical SPA clinics among customers and the boost in the number of spa clinics can strongly contribute to the market growth, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report "The Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Analysis, 2021."

Tattoo Removal Accounted for the Significant Market Share

Based on the Application, the Tattoo removal segment acquired a significant market share in the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market in 2019. People, especially the young generation, opting for tattoo removal are surging due to the introduction of government laws in the region. UAE (under its National Military Service) has opened more tattoo removal stores as tattoos are not allowed in the military.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115464

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

UAE Acquired the Majority Market Share

UAE acquired the majority market share in the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device market in 2019 due to the growing popularity of laser tattoo removal, rising adoption of aesthetic treatments, and burgeoning inclination of skin rejuvenation due to the increasing prevalence of skin-related issues.

Besides this, the rapidly growing hospitals, SPA clinics, and aging population due to massive investments in healthcare sectors and the launch of technologically advanced laser treatment devices are the likely factors to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.





Upsurge in the Demand for Skin Rejuvenation

The adoption of sedentary lifestyles & unhealthy food choices has also affected the overall skin health of people. Exposure to dirt, pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, hard water, and harsh chemicals has caused skin irregularities, such as pigmentation changes, aging spots, wrinkles, blemishes, and fine lines. Hence, these reasons are propagating the need for skin rejuvenation among men and women. The growing awareness of minimally invasive therapies and bolstering the number of advanced treatments for skin rejuvenation has surged the demand for this treatment in the Middle East & Africa region.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device market are Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers.





Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the primary overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market?

2. What are the country-wise industry size, growth drivers, challenges, and key market trends?

3. What are the critical innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players, and how do they perform in the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the crucial results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market study?

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Definition

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market

4. Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Outlook 2016-2026F

4.1. Market Size & Analysis

4.1.1. By Revenues

4.2. Market Share & Analysis

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Middle East & Africa Dermatology Treatment Device Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.