Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Based on technology, Propane ammoxidation technology dominates the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is majorly used in the electronic and automobile sector. Gradually rising demand for automobiles and use of electronic equipment accounts for the rise of the global acrylonitrile butadiene market. Also, the increasing construction all over the world accounts for the rise in demand for the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

In 2020, with the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies, sudden fall in demand for electronics, automobiles, and construction. Fall in demand for electronics, automobiles and construction impacted the demand of the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

Region wise, APAC dominated the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market. The dominance of Asia-Pacific in the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market can be attributed to growing awareness about the benefits of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in its developing economies, like China and Taiwan, that account for most of the total acrylonitrile butadiene styrene's consumption worldwide.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2030

Objective of the Study:

• To assess the demand-supply scenario of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene which covers production, demand, and supply of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market globally.

• To analyse and forecast the market size of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

• To classify and forecast global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market based on fibre, technology, end-use and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

Some of the major key players operating in the global Acrylonitrile butadiene market are Chimei, LG Chem, Zhengjhiang Chimei, LG Yong Xing, Petrochina Jilin, Lotte Advanced Chemicals, Samsung SDI, INEOS Styroution, SABIC Innovative Plastics etc.

The pricing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene styrene is largely dependent on the fluctuations in Acrylonitrile, Butadiene, Styrene.

To extract data for the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market, primary research surveys were conducted with Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the global Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported Acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene prices, monomers used for production of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Technology Propane Ammoxidation Technology, Others

Market, by End Use Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Household & Construction, Potential New Appliances, others

Market, by Region North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America



Market, by Region



North America United States, Mexico, Canada

APAC China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan

Europe Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Russia

MEA Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa

South America Brazil, Argentina



Competitive Landscape:

SDKI offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations, SWOT analysis, etc.to give a comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

