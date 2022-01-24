Global Fluoropolymer Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:21:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Fluoropolymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% in the forecast period 2021-2030. The fluoropolymers' demand witnessed growth in the past few years globally on account of increasing demand in various end-user industries.



Fluoropolymers have significant adoption in chemical processing, pharmaceutical, industrial textile, semiconductor and electronics, and aviation industries on account of their chemical inertness, strong abrasion and weather resistance properties.



The Fluoropolymer market is majorly driven by the electrical & electronics industry and automobile industry, which accounts for a significant market share in the total consumption of fluoropolymers across the globe.

Fluoropolymers are organic polymeric chemicals with fluorine as a major component in terms of composition. Fluoropolymers consist of the following types Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), Fluoro elastomers and Others (ECTFE, PFA, etc.). The FEP and PVDF are the fastest growing fluoropolymers due to their superior chemical and mechanical properties. These chemicals find their type in wiring and insulation.



Based on end use demand, chemical processing dominates the global fluoropolymers market. fluoropolymers find major type in the inner and outer lining of heavy duty machineries, process equipment, heat exchangers, pumps, and most importantly process lines/pipes that are responsible for the transportation of corrosive and hazardous chemicals from one place to another in chemical and processing industries.



APAC is the dominating region in the global fluoropolymers market, owing to an increase in demand from automotive, electronics and consumer products from emerging nations such as India, China, Japan and South Korea, further propelling the demand for fluoropolymers in the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the global Flouropolymers market are Daiken Industries Ltd, The Chemours Company, Solvay SA, Gujarat Flouropolymers, 3M, AGC Chemicals, The Dongyue Group, Halopolymer OJSC, Hubei Everflon polymer, Arkema Group, Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd, Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast fluoropolymers' capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand–supply gap globally.

• To categorize fluoropolymers' demand based on end use, type, region and distribution channel.

• To identify major customers of fluoropolymers globally.

• To evaluate and forecast fluoropolymers' pricing globally.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in the global fluoropolymers market.

• To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the global fluoropolymers market.



To extract data for the global Fluoropolymers market, primary research surveys were conducted with Fluoropolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the global fluoropolymers market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated Fluoropolymers' demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by SDKI.



Key Target Audience

• Fluoropolymer manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to fluoropolymers' distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as fluoropolymer manufacturers, distributors and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global fluoropolymers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Grade Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Polyvinylidiene fluoride (PVDF), Fluoro elastomers and Others (ECTFE, PFA) etc.

Market, by End Use Chemical processing, pharmaceutical, industrial textile, semiconductor and electronics, and aviation industries

Market, by Distribution Channel Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America



Market, by Region



North America United States, Mexico, Canada

APAC China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand

Europe Germany, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy

MEA Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

South America Brazil, Argentina, Chile



Competitive Landscape

SDKI offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations, SWOT analysis etc.to give a comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

