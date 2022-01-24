Global Blister Packaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:15:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Blister Packaging Market is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic-derived packages used for packaging pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, or small consumer goods.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Blister Packaging Market is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic-derived packages used for packaging pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, or small consumer goods. It protects products from external factors, such as moisture and pollution, for longer durations.According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis, 2021," the market can grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-26. The market growth is primarily due to cost-effectiveness, higher visibility, and fewer alternative resources for packaging.

Blister packaging offers a tamper-evident design for product protection and an excellent hang-hook display. Further, growing industrialization and increasing consumption of packaged products are the factors presenting lucrative opportunities to drive the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The Covid-19 outbreak has augmented the blister packaging market. The pharmaceutical industry is the major end-user of blister packaging as it ensures the secured packing of pharmaceutical drugs without losing their efficacy.

Further, due to the spread of coronavirus, the demand for pharmaceutical drugs has increased, leading to bolster the need for blister packaging. Additionally, the demand for packaged foods has also augmented owing to the imposition of lockdowns and shutdown of local vendors, thereby surging the blister packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Blister Clamshell Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Type, the Blister Clamshell has acquired the largest share in the Global Blister Packaging Market in 2019. Clamshell package is comprised of two pieces of packaging material joint together to surround the product. It is transparent, provides an aesthetic look, and adds shelf appeal to the product. The blister clamshell packaging is for packing most retail and specialty food products.

It protects products from poor packaging conditions, securely seals them to prevent contamination, and preserves their freshness, thereby contributing to the market growth, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis, 2021."

Thermoforming Grabbed the Highest Market Share

Within technology, the market is into the cold forming and thermoforming segment. In 2019, the thermoforming market held the largest share in the Global Blister Packaging Market owing to its diverse application.

Thermoforming packaging provides manufacturers with numerous design options and customizations, thereby increasing brand recognition and product visibility. Further, thermoformed packaging is durable and tamper-resistance, thus, increases the product shelf life.

Europe Holds the Largest Market Share

Region-wise, Europe dominated the Global Blister Packaging Market in 2019 due to stringent regulations regarding the overuse of packaging material as blister packaging helps minimize the package's size. Further, in the UK, the pharmaceutical industry spends a high amount on R&D activities and employs skilled professionals for R&D roles. These investments can offer an opportunity for the blister packaging market growth.

Cost-effectiveness of Blister Packaging Drives the Market Growth

Over the past few years, there is a gradual shift from traditional packaging to blister packaging by various end-users as blister packaging requires fewer resources, offers an aesthetic look, and requires less shelf space. Therefore, blister packaging is the best option than other packaging kinds, such as rigid bottles, which costs a higher amount.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the global Blister Packaging market are Amcor PLC, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Blisterpak, Inc., Sinclair & Rush, Inc., Steripack, Mister Blister Limited, Formpaks International Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the primary overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global Blister Packaging Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Blister Packaging Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths and weaknesses, and how they perform in the Global Blister Packaging Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Blister Packaging Market study?

