Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2021-26 due to the increasing awareness about animal health, snowballing incidences of zoonotic & livestock diseases, and burgeoning investment by companies in veterinary healthcare.

Besides, the launch of innovative vaccines by market players, escalating demand for poultry vaccine due to the surging meat consumption, and bolstering number of households owning at least one pet are factors likely to promulgate the growth of the European Veterinary Vaccine market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outburst of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the veterinary vaccine market. The stringent measures by the government, such as social distancing and lockdown impositions, resulted in a considerable decline in the number of consultations on account of the cancellation of routine and non-urgent appointments for veterinary practice such as vaccines and parasite control. However, the easing lockdown restrictions by the government are likely to propel the market growth at a robust rate in the forecast period.

Companion Animal Vaccine Exhibit an Astronomical Growth

Based on Animal Vaccine Type, Companion Animal Vaccine can exhibit an astronomical growth in the Global Veterinary Vaccine market during the forecast period. Canine & Feline vaccines acquired the majority market share due to surging investments in R&D of companion animal vaccines, growing demand for vaccines to tackle life-threatening diseases like canine distemper & parvovirus.

Moreover, the rising percentage of European households having at least one cat or dog is also likely to drive the growth of the Veterinary Vaccine market in Europe in the forecast period, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis, 2021."

Live Attenuated Vaccines Acquired Considerable Market Share

Based on Technology, Live Attenuated vaccines acquired a considerable market share in the Global Veterinary market in 2019. The demand for live attenuated vaccines is high among the commercial poultry industry to protect against several poultry respiratory viral diseases, such as Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV) and Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV). The burgeoning demand for livestock products due to rapid urbanization and growing population strongly drives the segment growth.





The UK Accounted for the Largest Market Share

The UK accounted for the largest market share in the previous year and is likely to attain the highest CAGR in the forecast period too. The increasing partnership among the companies for developing innovative vaccines such as porcine respiratory and reproductive syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccines, burgeoning awareness among people regarding animal health, and rising companion animal adoption and ownership is the primary factor driving the demand for the veterinary vaccine market.

Furthermore, stringent regulation by the government for vaccination of animals along with snowballing investments by companies in poultry vaccines due to bolstering consumption of poultry products are factors further aiding growth in the market.

Upsurge in the Number of Household Owing One Pet Animal is Accelerating Market Growth

The rising constraints on agricultural development & food security due to the increasing burden of various infectious diseases in livestock & other animals is the prime factor fueling the demand for veterinary vaccines. Furthermore, the surging number of households owning one pet animal, a boost in the adoption of companion animals, and the introduction of various innovative vaccines by market players are likely to promulgate the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the European Veterinary Vaccines market are Merck & Co. Inc., Virbac SA, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corp., HIPRA, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Neogen Corporation, others.

