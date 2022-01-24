China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:11:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) demand in China has shown strong growth and expected to achieve upward trajectory for the forecasted period. It is expected that the demand will grow at a CAGR of 5.03% till 2030.



With the rising demand of EVA in the manufacturing of foams for footwear and other goods like helmets and sports goods. China accounts for more than 35% of the total global demand of EVA. Increasing usage of Photovoltaic from Solar celI will increase the demand from Solar cell encapsulation for the forecast years, the demand is expected to increase due to rising awareness about the usage of EVA in solar power generation and agriculture industry.

Under this subscription you would be able to access China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA).

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030



Deliverables

• Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with individual capacity of leading players

• Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country

• Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes

• Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

• Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

• Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in different end-user industries across the country

• Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by different sales channels across the country

• Demand By Region: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in different regions of the country

• Country Wise Exports: Exports of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by Different Countries

• Country Wise Imports: Imports of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by Different Countries

• Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at country level

• Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country

To extract data for China Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market, SDKI team conducts primary research surveys with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and customers followed by exhaustive secondary research to cross validate the information being collected through primary research surveys.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

