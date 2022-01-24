Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:05:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market are tests executed on individual's blood or tissue samples to diagnose & monitor their health accurately.



According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during 2021-26 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, burgeoning demand for automation in laboratories, and surging adoption of fully automated instruments. Further, the rising development of condition-specific treatment and booming awareness regarding personalized medicines is fueling the growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most industries due to nationwide lockdown and halt in production & manufacturing activities. Initially, the In-vitro diagnostic market faced challenges due to disruption in the supply chain and varying demand for the product. However, the widespread pandemic has also pushed the In-vitro diagnostic market into action by generating new opportunities to develop rapid COVID-19 testing kits, thereby propelling the market growth in the forecast period.

Reagents and Kits Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on product and services, the Reagents and Kits segment has acquired the largest share in the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market in the previous few years due to the rising demand for point-of-care products and self-testing kits. Additionally, burgeoning demand for rapid & accurate devices and the surging number of R&D activities to make sensitive devices further drive the In-vitro Diagnostics market growth, states MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2021."

Infectious Disease Dominated the Market

Based on Application, the Infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share in the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market in 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as SARS-CoV-2, HIV, tuberculosis, and pneumonia. Furthermore, the expansion of 'infectious disease detection' assays by the market players for in-vitro diagnostics is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

North-America Acquired the highest Market Share

On a regional basis, North America held the largest share in the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market in the previous few years and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecasted period due to the rising incidence of diseases and mounting consumer awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic devices. Besides this, the presence of many local market players and increasing focus on R&D activities would drive the growth of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market.

Rising Geriatric Population Leads to Subsequent Market Growth

With the surging geriatric population, the occurrence of diseases associated with the age factor also increases. People above the age of 60 are more susceptible to diseases like diabetes, one of the most common diseases among the elderly populace that requires constant monitoring. Thus, the growing geriatric population is significantly increasing the demand for in-vitro diagnostics, thereby driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market are BioMerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths and weaknesses, and how do they perform in Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market study?

