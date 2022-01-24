Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 03:01:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global 4K Medical Imaging Market refers to an input source, display panel, or projector having a resolution approximately four times higher than that of a high-definition video.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market refers to an input source, display panel, or projector having a resolution approximately four times higher than that of a high-definition video. The 4K technology in the healthcare sector facilitates accessing the highest possible resolution imagery to make accurate decisions for better treatment.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-26 due to mounting investments in developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand by medical professionals for improved resolution & quality to assist patients with disease-specific treatment. Besides, the rising demand for advanced modalities from end-users is further likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115495

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the overall Global 4K Medical Imaging market. The supply of 4K medical imaging devices got disrupted along with the increasing price pressure. Also, there was a substantial decline in the number of patients visiting the hospitals. The demand for medical imaging like MRI has also gone down amidst the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, there were stringent regulations to minimize cross-sectional imaging and ultrasounds to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, the recommencement of these services is reviving the examination procedures, thereby propelling the market growth in the future.

Medical Display Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the product type, Medical Display acquired the largest share in the global 4K medical imaging market in the previous few years and is likely to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The segment growth attributes to the development of hybrid operating rooms due to its cost-effectiveness. Moreover, using 4K Medical Imaging, patient data becomes visible on the desired display in high resolution and from different devices. Hence, these factors propel the Global 4K Medical Imaging market growth, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Analysis, 2021."

Endoscopy Cameras Grabbed the Highest Market Share

Endoscopy cameras held the largest market share in the global 4K medical imaging market in 2019. Endoscopy is the less invasive technology used for the diagnosis of variant infection and disease. Thus, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, as they reduce the burden on patients compared to open surgeries, has led to a surge in the segment growth. Visibility has been the prime challenge for such surgeries, and the 4K medical imaging system has helped to get past this challenge. Moreover, advanced technologies in the healthcare industry have further eased surgical treatments with the least-invasive procedures.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115495

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

North America Grabbed the Highest Market Share

The North America region held the largest market share in the global 4k medical imaging market in the previous few years due to high patient acceptance for advanced technologies and substantial & well-established healthcare industry. Growing awareness about the benefits of 4K medical imaging systems, such as displays for better clarity, cameras for better capturing of details, and advanced visualization systems that combine the data from a different facility on to a single unit, promotes the growth of the 4K medical imaging in the region.

Rise in technological advancement to drive the market growth

Due to the surging technological advancements, the demand for incorporating high-end technologies in the healthcare industry has increased to provide patient-centric treatment, better diagnostics, and accurate decision making. The upgrade and development of new devices capable of offering 4K resolution have allowed medical professionals to visualize tinier details.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the global 4K Medical Imaging market are Steris plc, Barco NV, Sony Corporation, Novanta, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation), Conmed Corporation, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, EIZO Corporation, Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.





Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global 4K Medical Imaging Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global 4K Medical Imaging Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Global 4K Medical Imaging Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global 4K Medical Imaging Market study?

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.4. Assumptions

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global 4K Medical Imaging Market

5. Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Outlook, 2018-2026F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. Revenues

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1. 4K Camera System

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global 4K Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.