Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), also known as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), is a process of fertilization by combining the egg of the woman with the sperm of the man in a special laboratory to create an embryo(s). This process is for treating infertility and help a woman get pregnant.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "The Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-26. The surging demand for IVF treatment has been witnessed in the Middle East and African region due to increasing infertility, both in males and females. The advancement in technology has brought a significant rise in the success rate of IVF. Moreover, the introduction of law by governments allowing couples to freeze their embryos is placing a lucrative opportunity for market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among people, high cost associated with the financial burden on couples, and rising cases of multiple pregnancies are likely to hinder the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the demand for IVF tools & techniques in the market, leading to postponing, rescheduling, and suspension of treatments after the lockdown. With the uplift of restrictions, the market is likely to experience robust growth as fertility & surgical centers are permitted to resume treatments, which got postponed with the requirement to adhere to specific guidelines.

Female Accounted for the Majority Market Share

Based on gender, females accounted for the maximum market share in the Middle East & African Market in 2019. The adoption of IVF treatment was high among women due to rising infertility, thereby causing a boom in the IVF market. The prime factors fueling the adoption of IVF treatment are women wishing to conceive a second child, the burgeoning rate of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and its increased success rate.

Women nowadays are more career-oriented and aspire to have financial independence, and the concept of late marriages is surging in the region. However, this is directly influencing the fertility behavior of women. Thus, it is fueling the demand for IVF treatment and is further likely to escalate the growth of the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques market in the forecast period, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "The Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market Analysis, 2021."

Fertility & Surgical Centers Register Astronomical Growth

The demand for IVF Tools & Techniques has an upsurge in Fertility & Surgical Centers due to the growing popularity of fertility and surgical centers among people, bolstering the number of couples opting for IVF treatment due to its increased success rate and growing demand for the latest advancement in the embryo culture medium.

Besides this, the surging availability of specialists and innovative technologies for embryonic genetic testing and detection of genetic diseases, burgeoning government investment in the healthcare sector, and soaring fertility clinics are likely to propel the growth of IVF tools and techniques market in the Middle East & Africa region in the forecast period.

UAE Dominated the Market

UAE dominated the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques market in 2019 due to rising infertilities among men and women. The number of women seeking IVF treatment in Dubai per year is likely to double from 5,975 in 2015 to 9,139 by 2030. Besides this, rising infertility issues among women are high in UAE due to the increasing obesity and PCOS.

However, exponential growth in male infertility is primarily due to an upsurge in lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, psychological stress, genital injuries, and advanced paternal age. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), around 50 percent of women face infertility issues in the UAE. Hence, these are factors leading to the rise in the adoption of IVF treatment further, leading to growth in the demand for IVF tools and techniques.

Increasing Infertility in Both Male and Female

The upsurge in the infertility rate, both in men and women, is witnessed in the region. The top cause of infertility is the age factor. Other prominent factors like changing the lifestyle of people are also leading to an increase in hormonal imbalances, obesity, diabetes, PCOS among women, hypertension, etc. The growing trend of late marriages leads to the longer time taken for family planning, surging incidences of non-communicable diseases, and a decrease in the sperm count are factors likely to infuse the high demand for IVF treatment in the future. Hence, it is strongly contributing to the IVF tools and techniques market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques market are Coopersurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Medical, Inc. Irvine Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Genea Limited, Esco Micro Pte. Limited, IVFtech ApS, The Baker Company Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of The Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market?

2. What is the country-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Gender Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Definition

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market

3. Executive Summary

4. Middle East & Africa IVF Tools & Techniques Market Outlook 2016-2026F

4.1. Market Size & Analysis

4.1.1. By Revenues

4.2. Market Share & Analysis

4.2.1. By Gender

4.2.1.1. Male

4.2.1.2. Female

