Global Fitness App Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Global Fitness App Market are specialized software applications that help provide personalized fitness programs to the customer with the help of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

It also offers other features such as a personalized diet chart, footstep tracking, personalized health coaches, no equipment workout plan, etc.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Fitness App Market Analysis, 2021," the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-26. The growth of the Global Fitness App Market attributes to the increasing smartphone users and constant technological evolutions. Further, escalating emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, rapid internet penetration, and increasing number of fitness apps for meeting the growing demand of consumers are factors fueling the fitness app market growth globally.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of nationwide lockdown and social distancing regulations, which forced consumers to shift towards virtual fitness platforms from their traditional gyms. Additionally, the spread of coronavirus has surged concerns regarding the maintenance of health and hygiene, thereby increasing the demand & downloads of fitness apps.

Workout and Exercise Apps segment accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the type, the Workout and Exercise Apps segment acquired the largest market share in the global fitness app market in 2019. This growth attributes to the mounting prevalence of obesity and its severe health effects. Further, the growing awareness regarding other health issues like the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to bolster the segment growth.

Moreover, the workout and exercise apps offer a personal online trainer and helps in monitoring daily workout activities by maintaining the logbooks. Thus, this contributes to the growth of the fitness app market, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Fitness App Market Analysis, 2021."

Android Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the platform, android accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2019, owing to the substantial android users. The availability of various fitness apps on android platforms such as Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Sworkit, etc., propels the overall market growth.

Asia-Pacific Likely to Emerge as a Promising Market

Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a promising market for fitness apps during the forecast period. In 2019, India witnessed the highest number of downloads for fitness apps due to mounting awareness regarding maintaining good health, increasing smartphone penetration, and the surging inclination toward fitness apps. Hence, this is aiding the market growth in the region.

Snowballing Fitness Consciousness: A Major Driver

One of the most crucial factors behind the market growth is rising awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle. The increasing usage of fitness apps due to the accelerating trend of online fitness training is propelling the market globally. Moreover, a boost in several campaigns and programs initiated by market players to help people realize the significance of maintaining good health is also growing demand for fitness apps.

Competitive Landscape

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Global Fitness App market are My FitnessPal Inc, Apple Inc, Google, Dom and Tom, Motorola Mobility LLC., Grandapps, Fitbit, Flo, Fitness Coach, Samsung Health, BetterMe, WillowTree, HealthifyMe, Home Workout, etc.

