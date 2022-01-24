Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:56:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market are devices used to monitor the pressure, temperature, pH of the brain and observe brain activity in brain waves. Wireless sensors take this further by allowing the user to carry on a range of usual activities.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Analysis, 2021", the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-26. The application of electric devices in biomedical to monitor body signals is surging rapidly. The growing population, increasing neurological disorders like Parkinson's, dementia, and TBI, and rising sleep disorders due to poor lifestyle and high stress are a few factors driving demand for the wireless brain sensor market.

Mounting technological advancements, soaring awareness among people regarding neurological diseases, and dissolvable wireless brain sensors further fuel the market growth. Moreover, to enhance neuroscience research, the demand for new and innovative wireless brain sensors is escalating, thereby contributing to the market growth in the forecast period.

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on product, Electroencephalography (EEG) devices accounted for the largest market share in the Global Wireless Brain Sensors market in 2019. EEG devices monitor the electrical activity of the brain. The segment growth attributes to the surging number of TBI & strokes among people, increasing road accidents, and growing usage of EEG in diagnostic centers. Every year, more than 795,000 people have a stroke in the United States. Hence, this propels the demand for EEG in the coming years, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Analysis, 2021."

Sleep Disorders Exhibits Fastest Growth

Based on the application, sleep disorders exhibit the fastest growth in the Global Wireless Brain Sensors market during 2021-26. With the rapid life pace, the sleeping problem among people witnessed robust growth. A rising number of people are going through depression, anxiety disorders, and chronic stress. Sleep disorders are becoming increasingly common worldwide, thereby fueling the demand for sleep monitoring devices and boosting the Wireless Brain Sensor market growth.

North America Acquired the Largest Market Share

North America acquired the largest market share in the Global Wireless Brain Sensors market in 2019. The U.S. dominated the North American region due to the high prevalence of TBI & Alzheimer's among people, a strong presence of giant market players, and increasing technological advancements. Besides this, surging investments in R&D, burgeoning demand for wireless sensors due to rise in stress & anxiety levels among people leading to sleep disorders, and increasing risks of hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke due to unhealthy lifestyles propel the market growth in the forecast period.





Rising Incidences of Traumatic Brain Injuries

The Wireless Brain Sensors is witnessing astronomical adoption among consumers owing to rising incidences & awareness about traumatic brain injuries and surging deaths due to TBI. Around 288,000 people are hospitalized for TBI every year. The primary cause for TBI is by falls, motor vehicle crashes, and suicides. However, the risk of TBI is high among the elderly populace, which is likely to stoke the demand for wireless brain sensors in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the key leaders in the global Wireless Brain Sensors market are EMOTIV INC., InteraXon Inc. (Muse), Advanced Brain Monitoring, INC., NeuroSky, NeuroElectrics, Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC (COGNISION).

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market?

2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current and future trends and regulations in the Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, what are their key strength and weakness and how they perform in Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market study?

