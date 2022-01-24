Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:43:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- UAE Medical Devices Market is defined as any instrument, apparatus, machine, appliance, in vitro reagent or calibrator, which can be used alone or in combination for human beings for one or more of the specific reasons for monitoring,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

UAE Medical Devices Market is defined as any instrument, apparatus, machine, appliance, in vitro reagent or calibrator, which can be used alone or in combination for human beings for one or more of the specific reasons for monitoring, treatment, diagnosis, prevention of disease.

UAE Medical Devices Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of UAE Medical Devices market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115571

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UAE Medical Devices Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2021 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UAE Medical Devices Market Analysis, 2021", the UAE Medical Devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2021-2026F. The growth of the market is accredited to surging demand for innovative new devices, burgeoning prevalence of lifestyle-disease such as obesity and diabetes, a significant surge in the number of clinics and increasing government investment on healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the strong presence of the giant market player, the subsequent rise in the import of medical devices as the country is import driven market along with snowballing government focus on the campaign to increase medical tourist is strongly contributing toward the growth of the market in coming years.

Hospital Segment Registers Fastest Growth

Based on End-user, Hospital segment is projected to grow at a fastest rate in the UAE Medical Devices market in 2020. The significant surge in health problems such as diabetes and heart and cardiovascular diseases, bolstering government inclination toward the expansion of medical device sectors and growth in elderly populace proliferating the demand for diagnosis and treatment are the factors placing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Medical Devices market UAE in the near future as revealed by the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UAE Medical Devices Market Analysis, 2021".

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115571

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UAE Medical Devices Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2021 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Impact of COVID-19

The UAE Medical Devices market are primarily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for disposable medical devices equipment such as needles and syringes, PPE and ventilator has upsurged due to rising cases of covid-19. However, the demand for other procedures witnessed a significant decline in the Q2 phase. The market is getting back on the track which is projected to promulgate the growth of the market in the forthcoming timeline.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the UAE Medical Devices market include Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), B. Braun Medical Gulf FZ-LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Stryker ESCS BV, Boston Scientific Corp., Fujifilm Middle Eat FZE etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of UAE Medical Devices Market?

2. What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the UAE Medical Devices Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in UAE Medical Devices Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of UAE Medical Devices Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Medical Devices Market

5. UAE Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. Market Revenues

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

5.2.1. By Type

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post UAE Medical Devices Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2021 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.