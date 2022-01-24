Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:37:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Virtual clinical trials, also known as remote or decentralized trials, is a method to conduct clinical research with the use of digital health technologies such as apps and electronic monitoring devices



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Virtual clinical trials, also known as remote or decentralized trials, is a method to conduct clinical research with the use of digital health technologies such as apps and electronic monitoring devices, along with online social engagement platform.

North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of North America Virtual Clinical Trials market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115611

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2020", the North America Virtual Clinical Trials (VCTs) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of during 2020-25F. The booming aging population, growing incorporation of patient-facing technology such as tablets, wearable sensors in the virtual clinical trials, and increasing inclination to conduct safe and effective research at a lower cost remotely is surging virtual clinical trials leverage to incline toward the use of telehealth technologies like remote patient monitoring and wearable mHealth devices. Thus, this is projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the virtual clinical trial market due to the rise in the adoption of VCTs on account of extensive demand for vaccines and also due to lockdown restriction which has surged the rate of patient's inclination toward video conference calls, online chat, and apps for communicating with healthcare providers.

Oncology Segment Acquired the Majority Market Share

Based on the Application, the Oncology segment acquired the largest market share in the North America virtual clinical trial market in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to the burgeoning number of cancer cases, increasing the geriatric population, and surging investment in the R&D activities of oncology drugs. According to Canadian Cancer Statistics, 225,800 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in Canada in 2020. Moreover, cardiovascular disease is also anticipated grow at the fastest rate on account of the increasing prevalence of heart failure, which would further promote the growth of the Virtual Clinical Trials market in North America in the coming years as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2020".

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115611

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the North America Virtual Clinical Trials market include ICON Plc, Clinical Ink, Inc., Science 37, Inc., Medable, Inc., Medidata Solutions, Signant Health (CRF Health), PRA Health Sciences, Oracle Corporation, Covance, Inc., Parexel International, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market study?

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market

5. North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Analysis, 2015-2025F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. Revenues (in USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. Interventional Trials

5.2.1.2. Expanded Access Trials

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post North America Virtual Clinical Trials Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.