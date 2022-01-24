Global Precision Medicine Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:34:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Precision Medicine market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Precision Medicine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2020-25F owing to the factors such as escalating investment by the major pharmaceutical companies in precision medicine, increasing burden of cancer cases, and booming ageing population worldwide. Moreover, technological advancement in wireless technologies and big data analytics, the rising patient inclination toward personalized treatment, and significant strides in the research areas pertaining to precision medicine in the recent years are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreocer, COVID-19 has a positive impact on the Global precison medicine market as it is widely use to accelerate the COVID-19 treatment.

Pharmaceutical Companies Are Expected to Attain Highest CAGR

Based on end user, pharmaceutical companies are expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2020-25 in the Global Precision Medicine market on account of rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing spending by the giant pharmaceutical companies in the research and development of precision medicine. Moreover, surging government initiatives to improve healthcare and reduction in the overall healthcare costs are projected to drive the growth of the Precision Medicine market globally in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis, 2020".

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Precision Medicine market include Orion Health, 2B Precise, Fabric Genomics, Pfizer, Gene 42, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Nanthealth, Navican, N-of-One, PierianDx, Sunquest Information System, Tempus, Novartis, Translational Software, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, anostring Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Precision Medicine Market?

2. What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Precision Medicine Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Precision Medicine Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Precision Medicine Market study?

