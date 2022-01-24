Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:31:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging is the process of adoption of AI technology in the medical imaging to provide vast supply of medical case data and train its algorithms to find patterns in images,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging is the process of adoption of AI technology in the medical imaging to provide vast supply of medical case data and train its algorithms to find patterns in images, thus, enabling better treatment stratification in the population.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115622

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 29% during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to growing complexities of datasets fueling the requirement for AI, a boost in the number of medical imaging and radiology startups, and rising adoption of AI medical imaging in the healthcare industry with AI algorithms which analyzes data and helps doctors in screening, assessing, and diagnosing patients.

Other major factors driving the market growth are the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical companies, bolstering investment by the hospitals in artificial intelligence for medical imaging, and increasing shortage of radiologists in many countries such as Mexico where there are only about 4,000 radiologists for 130 million people and Japan, where there are only 36 radiologists per million people. Hence, these are anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming timeline.

Computed Tomography Acquired the Largest Market Share

Based on Modality, Computed Tomography acquired the largest market share in the Global artificial intelligence (AI) enabled medical imaging in 2020. The rising risk of developing cancer from such radiation exposure has surged the use of CT scans. Medical imaging engineers are attempting to create advancements that reduce the radiation dose from CT without compromising its diagnostic performance. Moreover, the increase prevalence of cancer globally will catalyze the market growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging market globally in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Analysis, 2020".

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115622

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market as AI enabled medical imaging is used for improving COVID-19 detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases. The demand for CT scans and X-rays has accelerated for COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment which helps to determine the severity of the infection and helps the doctor for an optimal treatment course for a patient.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging market include Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., Blackford Analysis Limited, ContextVision AB, EnvoyAI, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, iCAD, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mirada Medical Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Resonance Health Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market?

2. What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market

4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Start-up Ecosystem

4.1. Notable Start-Ups and Their Funding Environment

4.2. Prominent Venture Capitalists & Their Portfolio

4.3. Year on Year Trend in Funding- Deal Vs Dollar

5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Outlook, 2016-2026

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. By Revenues (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Medical Imaging Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.