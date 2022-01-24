Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 02:09:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Skin Microbiome Modulators market which consists of regional and country-wise market



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Skin Microbiome Modulators market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-25F. The growth of the Skin Microbiome Modulators market is attributed to factors such as escalating collaborations among the companies, surging investment toward innovative skin microbiome products, and increase in prevalence of skin-associated diseases especially among women. In addition, extensive funding toward skin microbiome research and boost in geriatric population are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Skin Care Dominated the Market

Based on application, skin care segment dominated the global skin microbiome modulator market in 2019. The growing skin care concerns and skin-related diseases such as psoriasis and acne along with surging demand for microbiome-based products to treat these diseases are projected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising inclination of the cosmetic companies toward the use of microbiome in the skin care products, along with research and developments on the skin's bacterial ecosystem and booming elderly population are anticipated to proliferate the growth of the Skin Microbiome Modulators market globally in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market Analysis, 2020".

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Skin Microbiome Modulators market include Azitra Inc., Colgate- Palmolive Company, Evelo Biosciences Inc., GALLINEE, Glowbiotics Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, L'Oreal SA, Matrisys Bioscience, Quorum Innovations, Revlon, Siolta Therapeutics, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tula Life Inc., Unilever, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd etc.

