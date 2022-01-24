Global Female Technology (Femtech) Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:55:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Female Technology (FemTech) Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Female Technology market which consists of regional and country-wise market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Female Technology (FemTech) Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Female Technology market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Female Technology (FemTech) Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Female Technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% during 2020-25F on account of increasing awareness regarding women health, launch of various hygiene products such as public toilets and sanitation facilities, baby products and female care products by the market players, and rising rate of funding to support Femtech startups.

Mobile Apps Acquired Considerable market share

Based on Components, Mobile Apps acquired a considerable market share in 2019. Various mobile apps have been launched in the past few years in order to help the women to monitor and track menstrual cycle, fertility and also pelvic-care related products. Moreover, connected devices are also gaining pace on an account of significant use of wearable devices such as smartwatch, wearable fertility trackers, multi-sensor bracelet, and Bluetooth-connected breast pumps.

Reproductive Health Garnered the Significant Market Share

Based on Application, reproductive health is anticipated to grow at a highest rate due to surging use of various mobile applications to track period and fertility. The rising incidence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) among the women has led to the augmentation of demand for proper reproductive health as the disease can lead to irregular menstrual cycle or no period. Moreover, half of the women go undiagnosed which can lead to complications such as type 2 diabetes and infertility as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Female Technology (Femtech) Market Analysis, 2020".

Market Opportunities

FemTech is one of the growing industries in the recent years which is empowering women to allow them to take control of their health. Moreover, the adoption of innovative technologies by the market players such as tracking wearables, apps, and noninvasive hardware are bringing awareness to improve female health. In addition, via apps, the FemTech start-ups offers services such as breast milk shipping service and virtual fertility clinics along with increasing chronic diseases among the women and growing investment in FemTech start-ups act as growth opportunities for the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has optimistically impacted the Femtech market on account of direct and indirect impact due to the pandemic on health outcomes for mothers and their babies. The demand for pregnancy care and nursing care has witnessed a significant growth as the service providers are emerging rapidly in the healthcare industry thus enabling the pregnant women to have medical care and mothers to have diagnostics product such as tech-enhanced breast pumps.Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Female (FemTech) Technology market include AVA AG, Aytu BioScience, Inc., Biowink GmbH, Bloomlife, Inc., Flo Health, Inc., Glow, Inc., NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Ovia Health, Conceivable Inc., Celmatic, Inc. etc.

