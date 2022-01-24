USA Genome Sequencing Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:52:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- USA Genome Sequencing Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of USA Genome Sequencing market which consists of regional market size, market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

USA Genome Sequencing Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of USA Genome Sequencing market which consists of regional market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "USA Genome Sequencing Market Analysis, 2020", the USA Genome Sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25F on an account of bolstering investment in genomics medicine and rising partnerships among the market players to accelerate the adoption of genomics in order to support the increasing demand for clinical grade genomic information at lower cost.

Sequencing by Synthesis to Dominate

Based on Technology, Sequencing by Synthesis is estimated to dominate the market by 2025. The growth is attributed to it is widely used in sequencing protocol by many of the DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, robust developments in technology are dramatically reducing costs is projected to promulgate the market growth of Genome Sequencing market in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "USA Genome Sequencing Market Analysis, 2020".



Academic & Government Research Institute Accounted the Substantial Market Share

Based on End User, Academic & Government Research Institute segment acquired the significant market share in 2019 as genome sequencing is widely used for practical implementation of data analysis in academic and government research institutes due to dominance of a large number of research and development projects.

Market Opportunities

The market growth of the genome sequencing is attributed to launch of innovative sequencing systems by the key players, escalating demand for a platform to support deeper sequencing and rising clinical adoption of genome sequencing in rare and undiagnosed genetic diseases. Moreover, the escalating number of patients with chronic diseases, declining cost of sequencing, along with surging government funding for health research in sequencing and also to establish genome centers are some of the factors for the growth of the market in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has led to the growth of genome sequencing as it is used to efficiently understand COVID-19 and its spread. Moreover, the sequencing helps the researches to understand coronavirus adapts to its human host and its impact on the vaccines and drug treatments which can be discovered in the near future through monitoring the virus.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the USA Genome Sequencing market include Abbott, Roche, Agilent, Perkinelmer, Siemens, Illumina, ThermoFisher, Pacific Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Cytiva etc.

