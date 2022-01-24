GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:50:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market which consists of regional and country-wise market



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, 2020", the GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25 owing to the rising incidences of patients diagnosed with cancer and surging initiative to reduce the number of deaths due to cancer. According to The UAE National Health Agenda 2021, the UAE targets to reduce cancer deaths to about 64.2 per 100,000 of the population by 2021.

Breast Cancer Acquired the Highest Market Share

Breast cancer is among the leading reasons for death of women in the region. In UAE, 1,054 new cases of breast cancer were registered in 2018. Women around the age of 40 and above are likely to develop breast cancer. In order to reduce the overall mortality rate, various steps are being taken by the governments for the production of oncology drugs for breast cancer. Besides this, numerous Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention programs are also initiated by the governments in the region in order to spread awareness amongst women about the disease and to enable them toward early detection and diagnosis, prevention, and treatment methods. Thus, these factors are expected to catalyze the market growth of Oncology/Cancer Drugs in the forecast period as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, 2020".

Targeted Therapy Exhibited the Fastest Growth

Based on Therapy, Targeted Therapy is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years. The growth is attributed to bolstering cases of breast cancer. Targeted therapy is widely used for the treatment of breast cancer by targeting cellular processes to stop the growth of cancer cells along with being highly efficient and having high survival rates.

Market Opportunities

The boost in government initiatives to produce cancer medicine in the near future, rising prevalence of cancer incidences, and burgeoning partnerships of international market players with pharmaceutical industries are key factors expected to drive the growth of GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market. Moreover, key aspects such as extensive government spending toward the development of healthcare infrastructure due to a rise in non-communicable diseases such as cancer, launch of breast cancer awareness campaigns in the countries like UAE, and growing cancer burden on account of factors such as population growth and aging would further drive the demand for the drugs in the forthcoming years.

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the GCC Oncology/Cancer Drugs market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ LLC, Pfizer International Corporation, Merck Serono Middle East FZ-Ltd., AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH, AstraZeneca Gulf FZ LLC, Bayer Middle East FZE, Amgen, Inc., Astellas MENA/SSA etc.

