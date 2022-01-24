Global Blood Screening Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:49:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Blood screening is a medical process that detects markers of infection in order to prevent the release of infected blood and blood components for clinical use.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Blood screening is a medical process that detects markers of infection in order to prevent the release of infected blood and blood components for clinical use. This technology is widely used in various fields of diagnostics of diseases such as HIV, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Global Blood Screening Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Blood Screening market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Blood Screening Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Blood Screening market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2020-25F on an account of a boost in the geriatric population and surging number of trauma cases. In addition, growing technological advancement in blood screening, burgeoning government healthcare expenditure in infrastructural development of hospitals in the emerging economies such as India and China, and proliferating demand for blood screening tests due to rising blood donations by the people are key factors which are projected to lead to a considerable impact toward the growth of Global Blood Screening market in the forecast years.

Blood Bank Dominated the Global Screening Market

Based on end user, blood banks dominated the market and is projected to continue its dominance by 2025 owing to rising awareness and participation of the public in blood donation. Besides this, increasing awareness regarding the safety of blood, rising government funding to charitable trusts along with a significant rise in the organ transplantation surgeries and road accidents across the globe is anticipated to strongly contribute toward the growth of the Blood Screening market globally in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Blood Screening Market Analysis, 2020".

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Blood Screening market include Grifols, Abbott, Roche, Bio-Rad, Biomerieux, Thermo Fisher, Diasorin, Perkinelmer etc.

