Global Medical Plastics Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:37:37



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Medical Plastics Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global Medical Plastics market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Medical Plastics Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Medical Plastics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during 2020-25F. Based on material, engineering plastics segment captured the significant market share in the Global Medical Plastic market owing to the growing usage of these plastics in robotic assistance, AI-driven procedures, 3D printing of medical models, implants and prosthetics.

Moreover, the demand for standard plastic is also rising at a significant pace due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This has propelled the demand for standard plastic such as polypropylene (PP) and polyolefin (PE) from medical device manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators.

Medical Disposable Segment Registered the Fastest Growth

Based on application, medical disposable segment acquired the majority market share in the global medical plastic market in 2019. The demand for medical plastics is increasing in the medical disposable products such as medical bags, syringes, catheters, masks, etc. due to features such as ease of disposal and advanced sterilization properties.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered the use of these medical disposable products such as masks and gloves in procedural applications. The requirement of PPEs and other medical disposables such as syringes, trays, etc., has also amplified at an exponential rate. However, the demand for these products also increased among the general public. Thus, it is anticipated to strongly contribute toward the growth of the Medical Plastics market globally in the near future as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Medical Plastics Market Analysis, 2020".

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Medical Plastics market include SABIC, BASF, Eastman, Covestro, Saint-Gobain, Celanese, Tekni-Plex, Solvay, Arkema, Trinseo, DuPont, Lubrizol, Ensinger, GW Plastics, DSM etc. To gain a competitive edge in the market, these firms are launching new products in the market with the help of merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, etc.

Moreover, these companies are expanding their product portfolio in the Medical Plastics market so as to capture the majority market share.

