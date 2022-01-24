GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 01:31:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- The GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of GCC Disposable Face Mask market which consists of regional and country-wise market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of GCC Disposable Face Mask market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

The demand for disposable face masks is growing at an alarming rate due to the reinforcement of the mandatory norms by all government of GCC countries for the compulsory usage of a mask for the public while going out of the home for food and grocery shopping due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. Moreover, the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is anticipated to further bolster the demand for the disposal face masks in the GCC region in the forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia escalated from 2,932 in April'8 2020 to 101,194 in June'8 2020.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, 2020", the GCC Disposable Face Mask market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during 2020-25. The N95 masks captured the majority market share in 2019 on an account of rising air pollution, increasing number of infected patients in the hospital and implementation of stringent regulations for compulsory masks for workplace health regarding safety standards for the use of these N95 mask in the GCC countries.Moreover, the escalating demand for N95 masks among the public, hospitals and research laboratories, pathology labs, etc., has encouraged companies to ramp up their production to meet this requirement. Hence, this factor is expected to strongly contribute toward the growth of the disposable face masks in the forecast period. For instance, Fine Hygienic Holding has ramped up production of Fine Guard N95-grade face masks from its new production facility in Ajman to solely serve the face mask demand in the UAE in 2020.

Medical & Healthcare Segment to Acquire the Largest Market Share

Based on end user, in 2019, the Medical & Healthcare segment acquired the largest market share. One of the major reasons for the same was proper safeguarding of the healthcare professionals who come in contact with the harmful bacteria that may come out either in the form of aerosols and liquid droplets from the patient's mouth. Thus, the demand for the masks in the hospitals is quite high as it acts as a protective barrier for the medical professionals and also helps in reducing the chances of cross-contamination among surgeons and patients, as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, 2020".

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the GCC Disposable Face Mask market include 3M, Honeywell, BioClean, Kowa, Moldex, Kimberly-Clark, Medicom, Uvex, Gerson, etc. A number of mergers are done among these companies to fill the gap between the demand and supply of the masks in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of GCC Disposable Face Mask Market?

2. What is the country wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the GCC Disposable Face Mask Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in GCC Disposable Face Mask Market on the basis of competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of GCC Disposable Face Mask Market study?

