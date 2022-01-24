REX Opportunity Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Available in Person and in a Virtual Format

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") announces that its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Meeting"), which will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) will be available by virtual format.
In order to comply with government and public health directions regarding COVID-19 social distancing and to mitigate risk to health of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, our shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting online at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 by clicking here or pasting the link below into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OGNmNTQ3MGUtMzYxYy00ODZkLTkzNTEtOTM3MTIyYmFhYWZi%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22a83d3395-977a-4d7b-bf55-76618bc64c81%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f13c9975-4328-495a-8777-fc41300e14c9%22%7d
About REX
REX is developing and implementing a strategy of creating and acquiring royalty interests in creators' YouTube channels. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, investors share in the growth of the content industry.
For further information contact:
REX Opportunity Corp.
Jim Boyle, CEO
jim@rexopportunity.com
www.rexopportunity.com
Doug Ibbitson, CIO
doug@rexopportunity.com
No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.
