DM LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Desktop Metal, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal") DM between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021.
Allegations against DM include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in Desktop Metals' acquisition EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you suffered a loss in Desktop Metal you have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
