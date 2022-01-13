Identity & Access Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:57:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- The identity & access management market is estimated to grow from USD 8.09 billion in 2016 to USD 14.82 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2016 and 2021.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The identity & access management market is estimated to grow from USD 8.09 billion in 2016 to USD 14.82 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2016 and 2021. Companies are seeking ways to increase revenue by countering cybersecurity threats and addressing the issues of management, auditing, and compliance. Organizations of all sizes are focusing on analyzing sales and market saturation in specific territories and identifying gaps. Hence, there is a huge demand to integrate identity & access management solutions with other mainstream technologies, which is fueling the growth of the identity & access management market. However, lack of knowledge about identity & access management solutions is restraining the growth of the identity & access management market.

"Based on component, the provisioning segment accounted for the largest share of the identity & access management market in 2016" Based on component, the provisioning segment accounted for the largest share of the identity & access management market in 2016. Provisioning provides employees, partners, clients, and other stakeholders with identity manageability features to manage automated provisioning and de-provisioning of computing resources. Provisioning solution are expected to be adopted in almost every industry vertical to facilitate digital identity creation, change, termination, validation, approval, propagation, and communication. Hence, the provisioning segment is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

"North America accounted for the largest share of the identity & access management market in 2016"

The identity & access management market has been studied for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America dominated the identity & access management market in 2016. The global cyber security market is dominated by North America, as the region is most affected by cyberattacks. The increasing demand for innovative identity & access management solutions from various verticals including public sector and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, and energy is expected to drive the identity & access management market in North America.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 39%, Asia-Pacific: 31%, Europe: 17%, ROW: 13%

Study Coverage:

This study provides a detailed segmentation of the identity & access management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region. Based on component, the identity & access management market is segmented into provisioning, directory services, SSO, advanced authentication, password management and audit, compliance, and governance. Based on organization size, the identity & access management market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on deployment type, the identity & access management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on vertical type, the identity & access management market has been segmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail and CPG, public sector and utilities, energy, education, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and others (transportation and logistics, media and entertainment). Geographic analysis has been carried out for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• To define, describe, and forecast the identity & access management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region

• To provide detailed information regarding factors influencing the growth of the identity & access management market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and contribution towards the overall market

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

• To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

• To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments in the identity & access management market

