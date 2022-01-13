Multi-mode Receiver Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:39:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The multi-mode receiver market is projected to grow from USD 961.5 million in 2017 to USD 1,213.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2022.



The multi-mode receiver market is projected to grow from USD 961.5 million in 2017 to USD 1,213.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2022. There is a need for space and weight saving in an aircraft to reduce the fuel consumption and, thereby, increase the aircraft efficiency. A multi-mode receiver addresses this need by integrating several stand-alone receivers, such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) receiver, Microwave Landing System (MLS) receiver, and GNSS Landing System (GLS) receiver into one single receiver. This integration has reduced the complexity of managing multiple receivers to a great extent. The growing demand for space and weight saving for better fuel economy is one of the major drivers for the multi-mode receiver market. The increase in the number of aircraft deliveries is also expected to drive the multi-mode receiver market in the coming years. On the other hand, regulatory framework pertaining to multi-mode receiver subsystems acts as one of the major restraints for the multi-mode receiver market.

"Based on fit, the line-fit segment dominated the multi-mode receiver market in 2017"

Based on fit, the line-fit segment is estimated to dominate the multi-mode receiver market in 2017. This is mainly due to the mandate for the installation of multi-mode receivers in new commercial aircraft in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the increasing number of aircraft deliveries due to the increase in air passenger traffic fueled the growth of the line-fit segment of the multi-mode receiver market in 2017.

"Based on platform, the fixed wing segment dominated the multi-mode receiver market in 2017"

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment is estimated to dominate the multi-mode receiver market in 2017. This dominance is mainly attributed to the extensive use of fixed wing aircraft in commercial, military, business, and civil applications.

"Based on application, the navigation & positioning segment dominated the multi-mode receiver market in 2017"

Based on application, the navigation & positioning segment is estimated to dominate the multi-mode receiver market in 2017. This is mainly because multi-mode receivers (MMRs) use various navigation systems, such as VOR (VHF omnidirectional radio range) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), to provide optimum navigation.

"North America leads the multi-mode receiver market in 2017" The North American region is estimated to lead the multi-mode receiver market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major players in this region, such as Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada), and VAL Avionics Ltd. (US), and a large number of aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the multi-mode receiver market in North America.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the multi-mode receiver market include BAE Systems plc (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Indra Sistemas, SA (Spain), Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Systems Interface Ltd. (UK), Thales Group (France), and VAL Avionics Ltd. (US) .

Research Coverage

The study segments the multi-mode receiver market based on fit (line-fit, retrofit), platform (fixed wing, rotary wing), application (navigation & positioning, landing), and sub-system (ILS, MLS, GLS, and VOR/DME), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the multi-mode receiver market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the multi-mode receiver market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the multi-mode receiver market report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, high-growth regions, and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The multi-mode receiver market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the multi-mode receiver market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the multi-mode receiver market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the multi-mode receiver market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for multi-mode receiver systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the multi-mode receiver market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

