Aircraft Arresting System Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:38:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft arresting system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 810.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,104.5 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.



Increasing spending on airport improvement programs and aircraft carrier modernization & acquisition plans are expected to drive the aircraft arresting system market.

The aircraft arresting system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 810.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,104.5 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Increase in spending on runway safety measures is expected to drive the aircraft arresting system market for engineered material arresting system manufacturers, whereas, increasing procurement and upgradation of aircraft carriers is expected to drive the aircraft arresting system market for military system manufacturers. The aircraft arresting system market is expected to witness technological advancements for applications at commercial airports. However, high costs of aircraft arresting systems and sufficient runway safety length in countries of the Asia Pacific and Europe are the major restraints in the growth of the aircraft arresting system market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108556



Based on type, the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the EMAS segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Federal Aviation Administration has made the installation of EMAS mandatory for US airports with inadequate runway safety length (less than 1,000 feet) in order to prevent aircraft overrunning runways. Countries such as China and Germany have also started installing EMAS at airports as part of runway safety measures. The increasing spending on airport improvement plans, especially, runway safety, is expected to drive the EMAS market segment during the forecast period.



North America is expected to lead the aircraft arresting system market during the forecast period

The aircraft arresting system market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of the aircraft arresting system market in 2016 and is expected to continue in this trend throughout the forecast period. The FAA mandate for the installation of EMAS and upgradation of aircraft carriers is expected to drive the aircraft arresting system market in North America.



Profile break-up of primary participants from the aircraft arresting system market



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the aircraft arresting system market report are Zodiac Aerospace (France), Runway Safe (Sweden), General Atomics (subsidiary of General Dynamics, US), SCAMA SE (Sweden), Boeing (US), A-Tech Inc. (US), A-Laskuvarjo (Finland), and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

(Spain).



Research Coverage:

The aircraft arresting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, system, platform and region. On the basis of type, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into net barriers, cable, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS), Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). On the basis of end use, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into commercial airport, aircraft carrier, and military airbase. On the basis of system, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into fixed and portable. On the basis of platform, the aircraft arresting system market has been segmented into ship based and ground based.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry & technology trends, and patent analysis), market-share analysis of top players and company profiles. These together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the aircraft arresting system market, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.





The report provides insights into the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the aircraft arresting system market and products offered by the top 13 players in the aircraft arresting system market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft arresting system market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses markets for aircraft arresting systems across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft arresting system market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, manufacturing capabilities, and vendor analysis of the leading players in the aircraft arresting system market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Arresting System Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.