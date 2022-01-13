Live Chat Software Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:33:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Live Chat Software Market is anticipated to grow at 7.29% CAGR by 2026



Live chat is real-time communication software, mainly used to communicate directly with visitors on their websites by website providers through the fusion of survey forms, instant messaging, or chat. It facilitates real-time communication among two users through a connected device compatible with low to moderately complex product support. Live chat software is based on the client server model, enabling the client to begin session after logging into the user account. The Live Chat Software Market is anticipated to grow at 7.29% CAGR by 2026 due to factors such as the constant expansion of fame of live chat and development deprived to improve customer relationship management (CRM) and advantages of live chat software over conventional client support. The rising focus on real-time interaction in various industries is due to the increase in the budget of the live chat software within companies. In addition, this software has a significant role due to its advantages that include improved website experience, increased average order value, increased sales, lead generation, and a better understanding of customer requirements. Factors such as the rising demand for web self-service and the absence of standardization are likely to impede the live chat software market growth.

Live Chat Software Market based on Type



• Customer Service Live Chat Systems

• Informational Service Live Chat Systems

• Sales Live Chat Systems



Live Chat Software Market based on End-User



• Retail & Ecommerce

• Travel & Hospitality

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• Government

• Others



Live Chat Software Market based on Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



The market is categorized into Customer Service Live Chat Systems, Informational Service Live Chat Systems, and Sales Live Chat Systems based on the type. The customer service segment held the highest share in the market. This live chat system is generally a range of customer services that support customers in making a cost-efficient and proper use of a product. Customer support includes installation, planning, training, maintenance, troubleshooting, upgrading, and disposal of a product with the help of live chat software. Moreover, the continuous growth in the requirement to enhance customer relationship management and the advantages of live chat apps over conventional customer support offers advertisers enormous potential for targeting their consumers and enhancing user experience.



Further, the market is segmented by end-users, including Retail & Ecommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Government, and Others. The retail and e-commerce segment witnessed a significant growth rate due to their wide-scale adoption to enhance customer interaction and better management of queries. Live chat software has also played a key role because of its advantages in better understanding customer requirements, enabling companies to perform up to ten times better on key performance metrics by recognizing customer preferences in the retail vertical thus, providing a boost to the market in the end-user segment.



In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific has been dominating the market. Since consumers in the Asia Pacific are using self–service and chatbots and, as a result, are adopting live chat over the conventional methods for asking queries during online shopping. With customer experience a critical factor in which brands Asian consumers choose, organizations need to make sure that they match expectations now if they want to flourish and grow moving forward, consequently boosting the live chat market growth in this region.

Various companies worldwide are integrating their customer relationship management tool with live chat software to augment the user experience and potential leads for present customers. By saving money for organizations and protecting their customer base, the live chat software assists organizations in boosting satisfaction and improving retention rates. Thus, the rising requirement for improving customer relationship management in every vertical is compelling the global live chat software market growth.



The prominent players of the live chat software market are LogMeIn, Inc., Woopra, Inc., Provide Support LLC, Freshdesk, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk Inc., SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark and Kayako, Inc.



Hence, most companies focus more on customer retention than looking for new customers where the live chat software plays a key role. The live chat software provides a company with various benefits for retaining customers by responding to customer queries resulting in enhanced customer experience.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors are provided in the report.

• The report indicates the region and segment anticipated to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

• Competitive outlook, which includes the market ranking of the key players, with new service/product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• The report also provides analysis by geography focusing on the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as specifying the factors which are affecting the market within each region

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

