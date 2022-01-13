Aircraft Sensors Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:32:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft sensors market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2017 to USD 2.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022.



"Increase in demand for new aircraft is one of the most significant factors driving the aircraft sensors market."

The aircraft sensors market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2017 to USD 2.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as an increase in demand for aircraft, increased investments in aircraft sensors by private equity groups, advancements in aircraft sensors technologies, among others. However, authorization from FAA and local aircraft regulatory bodies pertaining to aircraft sensors is anticipated to restrain the growth of this market.

"Based on platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2017."

By platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2017. The growth of the fixed-wing aircraft segment of the aircraft sensors market can be attributed to the increased use of these type of aircraft for the commercial aviation sector. Furthermore, increase in demand for low-cost carriers is one of the factors driving the demand for narrow body aircraft, globally. According to Boeing's Outlook 2017, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is expected to reach 32,280 by the end of 2035. Asia is expected to account for almost 38% of the total expected deliveries by 2035. This growth can be attributed to the increase in demand for aircraft and rise in the adoption rate of aircraft sensors in these aircraft.



"North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2017, whereas, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2017. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), among others, are based in this region, and they generate huge demand for aircraft sensors. North America is also estimated to lead the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period, in terms of market share. Moreover, the Asia Pacific aircraft sensors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to emerging aircraft manufacturers, such as COMAC (China) and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan), among others. Furthermore, economic growth of countries in the region, increased air travel, rising in air passenger traffic, and increased need of new aircraft are few other reasons for the growth of the aircraft sensors market in this region.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the aircraft sensors market:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

• By Region – North America - 27%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific – 46%, and RoW – 9%



Major companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US) Safran Electronic & Defense (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France), among others.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aircraft sensors market on the basis of platform (fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, UAV), Sensor type (pressure sensors, temperature sensors, force sensors, torque sensors, speed sensors, position & displacement sensors, level sensors, proximity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, pitot probes, radar sensors, Angle-of-Attack (AoA) sensors, altimeter sensors, smoke detection sensors, GPS sensors, and others), application (engines, doors & slides; cabin & cargo environmental controls; flight decks & flight controls; landing gears, wheels & breaks; and fuel, hydraulic & pneumatic systems) and connectivity (wired and wireless). These segments and subsegments were mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the aircraft sensors market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft sensors offered by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft sensors market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft sensors market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft sensors market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft sensors market.

