Radar Simulator Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

The radar simulator market is projected to grow from USD 2.31 billion in 2017 to USD 2.85 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2022. Radar simulators are either software solution or come as a combination of hardware and software. These simulators simulate various radars and their dynamics to give users an artificial environment for radar training and functional/system testing. The software solutions can be installed on any desktop PC with minimum required configurations. The hardware simulates the control room of ship, aircraft, and ground based radar stations. Radar simulation enables operator training and system testing without using them, thus making it cost-effective. The affordability of simulator training is one of the major drivers for the radar simulator market. Emergence of modern warfare systems such as electronic warfare and network-centric warfare is also expected to drive the radar simulator market in the coming years. On the other hand, high cost incurred in the development of radar systems acts as one of the major restraints for the radar simulator market.

"Based on product, the operator training segment dominated the radar simulator market in 2017"

Based on product, the operator training segment is estimated to dominate the radar simulator market in 2017. This is mainly due to the demand for training the radar operators in many applications such as navigation, search, weather monitoring, surveillance, fire control, and mission rehearsal, among others. For airborne applications, radar simulator is used for training commercial as well as fighter pilots and radar operators. For marine and ground applications, the radar simulator is used in training centers for training electronic warfare (EW) personnel.

"Based on application, the military segment dominated the radar simulator market in 2017"

Based on application, the military segment is estimated to dominate the radar simulator market in 2017. This dominance is mainly attributed to the demand for skilled and trained military personnel. Another factor that contributes to this dominance is the emergence of modern warfare systems such as electronic warfare and network-centric warfare which require radar simulator for functional testing.

"North America leads the radar simulator market in 2017" The North American region is estimated to lead the radar simulator market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major radar simulator manufacturers in this region, such as Buffalo Computer Graphics (US), Cambridge Pixel Ltd (US), Harris Corporation (US), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Textron Systems (US), and Presagis Canada Inc. (Canada), among others, have contributed to the growth of the radar simulator market in North America.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the radar simulator market include Adacel Technologies Limited (Australia), ARI Simulation (India), AceWavetech (South Korea), Buffalo Computer Graphics (US), Cambridge Pixel Ltd (US), Harris Corporation (US), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Ultra Electronics Inc. (UK), Textron Systems (US), Presagis Canada Inc. (Canada), and Micro Nav Limited (UK).

Research Coverage

The study segments the radar simulator market based on product (operator training, system testing), application (military, commercial), and component (hardware, software), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the radar simulator market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the radar simulator market.



