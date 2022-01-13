Ice Protection Systems Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:29:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The ice protection systems market is estimated to be USD 7.91 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2016 to 2021.



The ice protection systems market is estimated to be USD 7.91 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the ice protection systems market is expected to be fueled by factors, including increase in air traffic, new aircraft deliveries, new airline business models in emerging economies, and new airport projects in developed economies.

"The deicing segment dominated the ice protection systems market in 2015"

The deicing segment dominated the ice protection systems market in 2015. This can be attributed to the fact that that at a certain height and temperature, in-built anti-icing systems cannot completely prevent ice formation. In such a case, deicing systems help in removal of snow or ice from aircraft surface to facilitate safe aircraft operations.

"Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ice protection systems" The ice protection systems market in Europe is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Bad weather conditions in winter, increase in the number of aircraft deliveries, aircraft modernization programs, and modernization of existing airports, are the key factors expected to propel the growth of ice protection systems market in Europe.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Major players in the ice protection systems market include Clariant (Europe), B/E Aerospace (U.S.), JBT Corporation (U.S.), and United Technologies. (U.S.), CAV Ice Protection (U.K.), and Curtiss Wright (U.S.), among others.

Research Coverage:

The study segments the ice protection systems market on the basis of type (anti-icing systems, deicing systems), application (engine inlets, nacelle, wings, tail, windshields, sensors, air data probes) technology (electrical, chemical, others), platform (commercial jets, military jets, helicopters), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest of the world). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the ice protection systems market, along with analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the ice protection systems market.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis, market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the ice protection systems market; and high-growth regions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on ice protection systems offered by the top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the ice protection systems market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for ice protection systems across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ice protection systems market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the ice protection systems market.

