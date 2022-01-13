Microprocessor and GPU Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update - Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:25:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Microprocessor and GPU Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 6.2% CAGR by 2027.



The microprocessor is also known as the control processing unit of a computer system that executes arithmetic and logic operations, including adding, subtracting, moving numbers from one area to another, and comparing two numbers. In comparison, GPU or graphics processed units are referred to as a specialized circuit created to rapidly change and manipulate the memory, which helps obtain the momentum for creating the image. GPU is an essential part of lightweight laptops and for modern computer systems as well. The Microprocessor and GPU Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 6.2% CAGR by 2027. The advancements in the microprocessor and GPU systems' architecture for several purpose computing constitute a significant factor accountable for the rapid growth of the microprocessor and GPU market. GPU accelerated computing has come a long way in a very short time, as line up with the current technological trends. The demand for GPUs has spurred for HPC programming and other uses due to increased generality minimized energy and PGAS memory and fueled the market's growth. But, the rising attraction towards portable devices over big computing devices is a key factor that is expected to hinder the market's growth.

As per the product, the x86 is projected to command the global microprocessor and GPU market over the forecast period. Since x86 is one of the most advanced microprocessors, which comprises more than 820 million transistors, it leads to an escalated demand as used in a personal computer. The current developments in the performance capabilities are majorly responsible for the growth of the segment.



The discrete GPUs segment has a significant share based on GPU type in the market. Discrete GPUs are appropriate for visualization, gaming, animation, video rendering, and other graphic-intensive applications. These GPUs provide potentially high-performance abilities, a smooth image processing experience, and provide seamless gaming. The demand for discrete GPUs has increased briskly with the deployment of advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and deep learning, since they are widely used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), computing-intensive servers, and the infotainment system in an automobile.



The industrial segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period based on the application. The factor that can be ascribed to the segment's growth is related to the rising adoption of industrial PCs, which can process data at a rapid speed. These IPCs are robust to withstand severe industrial conditions such as temperature, weight, vibration, and humidity. Due to the severe environment, GPUS used in these PCs is of high quality, with augmented computational speed to manage fast processing.



Based on geography, the Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years. This is due to an increase in the adoption of technologies that allow digital transformation, including artificial intelligence, deep learning, and the Internet of Things across several sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial has stimulated the demand for microprocessors and GPU in the APAC region.



The demand for inference systems and deep learning has increased among various sectors, such as automated driving and electronic devices for industrial automation. Deep learning is used for automated hearing applications in smart devices, such as smart speakers and smart TVs, which has propelled the microprocessor and GPU market players to increase the capacity, directly correlated to the growth of the global market.



The following companies are leading the market-SAPPHIRE Technology Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Imagination Technologies Limited, ASUSTeK Computer Inc, VIA Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation.



Therefore, nowadays, the microprocessors not only consist of complex microarchitectures and multiple execution engines but have grown to include all types of additional functions. Moreover, GPUs also have a significant role in smart devices, wearables, tablets, and many more applications.

