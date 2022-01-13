CBRN Defense Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:28:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- The CBRN defense market is projected to grow from USD 14.68 billion in 2016 to USD 19.15 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2017 to 2022 during the forecast period.



The CBRN defense market is projected to grow from USD 14.68 billion in 2016 to USD 19.15 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2017 to 2022 during the forecast period. Growth in this market is attributed to the rise in transnational disputes, threats from terrorist groups, and hostile neighboring countries. However, factors such as market saturation in developed countries can restrain the growth of the CBRN defense market in the near future.

Based on type, the chemical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Based on type, the chemical segment is estimated to lead the CBRN defense market in 2017. Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing demand for protection against Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA). These include various protective wearables, detection equipment, and chemical simulators. Use of chemical CBRN protection equipment in the civil and commercial sectors is due to the growth in chemical industries and requirement for protection against toxic industrial chemicals.

Based on equipment, the protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN Defense market in 2017

Based on equipment, the protective wearables segment is estimated to lead the CBRN defense market in 2017, which can be attributed to investments by various nations in CBRN protective clothing. North America is expected to lead in the protective wearables segment during the forecast period, largely the US and Canada.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for CBRN defense in 2017

North America led the CBRN defense market in 2017, which has been studied for the US and Canada. The US leads the CBRN Defense market in North America. Factors responsible for the leading position of North America are the investments in CBRN equipment, threat from terrorism, and increase in transnational disputes. Technological advancements by major players also contribute to the growth of the CBRN defense market in the region.

Break-up of the profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe– 25%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Middle East and Africa – 10%, Rest of the World – 5%



Major players in the CBRN defense market are FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Chemring Group PLC (UK), Bruker Corporation (US), Smiths Group plc. (UK), and Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., among others.

Research Coverage

The study segments the CBRN defense market on the basis of type (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear), equipment (protective wearables, respiratory systems, detection & monitoring systems, decontamination systems, simulators, and information management systems), end user (civil & commercial, defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the CBRN defense market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the CBRN defense market.

Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends); market share analysis of top players; company profiles; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on CBRN defense offered by top players in the market

• Market Sizing: Market size for the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the CBRN defense market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the CBRN defense market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets with an analysis of markets for CBRN defense across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CBRN defense market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

