Combat Management System Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

"Need for situational awareness systems is one of the key factors expected to drive the combat management system market"

The combat management system market is projected to grow from USD 306.7 million in 2017 to USD 365.5 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increase in shipbuilding activities and the need for situational awareness systems in naval combat operations. However, proven capability and fidelity of legacy systems are restraining the growth of the market.

"The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on component, the combat management system market has been segmented into software and hardware. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the high development cost of software, which is based on the complex architecture of the combat management system.

"The unmanned vehicle control system segment is estimated to lead the combat management system market in 2017"

Based on sub-system, the unmanned vehicle control system segment is estimated to lead the combat management system market in 2017. The increasing adoption of unmanned vehicle systems by different navies around the world is expected to drive the growth of the unmanned vehicle control system segment.

"Asia Pacific is expected to lead the combat management system market during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the combat management system market from 2017 to 2022. Countries considered for the market analysis of the Asia Pacific region include China, India, Japan and rest of Asia Pacific. The growth of the Asia Pacific combat management system market is mainly attributed to the increase in ship building activities and deliveries of combat vessels in the region.



Break-up of the profile of primary participants in the combat management system market:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Major companies operating in the combat management system market include BAE Systems plc (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France), among others.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the combat management system market based on component (hardware and software), sub-system (self-defense management system, situational awareness system, track management system, weapon management system, display system, identification system, and unmanned vehicle control system), and platform (destroyers, submarines, frigates, amphibious ships, corvettes, fast attack craft (FAC), and aircraft carriers). These segments and subsegments have been analyzed across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), company profiles, emerging and high-growth segments of the market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on combat management systems offered by top players in the combat management system market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and major contracts in the combat management system market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the combat management system market across various regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the combat management system market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the combat management system market.

